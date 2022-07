The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.

INDIA ・ 13 DAYS AGO