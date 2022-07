“A mother’s job is never done.” We’ve all heard this phrase, but do we ever stop to think about what it truly means? How does this simple statement define the overwhelming feelings of motherhood and all its facets? As a mother and scientist, I know that balancing and succeeding in both professional and personal situations requires strong mentorship and a supportive community — and sometimes, neither of these are available. While many scientific disciplines, such as chemistry, computer science, physics and biochemistry are traditionally male-dominated, accessibility and opportunity for women and other members of equity-seeking groups across these disciplines are changing...

SOCIETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO