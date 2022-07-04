ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner pens handwritten letter to Biden from Russian prison: "I'm terrified I might be here forever"

By Catherine Herridge
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handwritten letter from Brittney Griner was delivered to the White House on Monday morning, according to the Griner family, who provided excerpts to reporters. In her letter, the imprisoned WNBA star pleaded with the president not to forget her, and said her already deep appreciation for Independence Day has taken...

Robert Fleming
2d ago

This woman put down America every chance she could. Now she is begging to be saved by the country she hates. I say let her rot in a Rissian jail.

Tray B
2d ago

Brittany you disrespected the flag and refused to stand for the national anthem, an your father being a Vietnam veteran who fought for your/our freedom, you disrespected him and what he fought for. Now freedom means something to you, they say prison does that to ya. So, when you do return and get off the plane be sure to kiss the ground your walking on.

Pepe Jomez
2d ago

Now you like the USA? Funny thing is where was this sudden love of the country when you were trying to ban the national Anthem? The very same thing YOUR FATHER as well as mine fought for. You hypocritical two faced self entitled prima dona. Enjoy Russia

NBC News

Brittney Griner pleads with President Biden to bring her home in handwritten letter

WNBA star Brittney Griner sent an emotional message to President Biden, asking him to bring her home from Russia. In a letter to the White House, Griner writes from a Russian prison, “I’m terrified I might be here forever.” The basketball player has been in jail for four and a half months after Russian authorities allege they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.July 5, 2022.
The Guardian

Russia’s Sami fight to save their language and traditions – photo essay

The Sami of Russia lost their nomadic autonomy with the rise of Soviet power in the 1920s. Forced to swap nature; reindeer herding and fishing in the tundra, for life in apartment blocks and work on collective farms known as kolkhozes. They were prohibited from speaking their language or wearing traditional clothes, and their numbers depleted as a result. Today, there are 1,500 Samis in Russia, and only 200 are able to speak the language.
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin expands Black Sea fleet with missile carriers and subs

Russia has amped up its naval presence in the Black Sea by adding five missile carriers, two submarines and one amphibious assault ship, officials from Ukraine’s southern operational command said.This comes almost a week after Russia said it is withdrawing from a strategic outpost on Black Sea’s Snake Island — a critical gain it had made within days of invading Ukraine — as a “gesture of goodwill”.In Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the arsenal sent by Ukraine’s allies and western nations has “started working powerfully” against Russian forces.“Finally it is felt that the western artillery - the weapons...
The Associated Press

Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday. The UNDP estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after the war, living off $1.90 a day or less. This pushed the total number globally at this threshold to 9% of the world’s population. An additional 20 million people slipped to the poverty line of $3.20 a day. In low-income countries, families spend 42% of their household incomes on food but as Western nations moved to sanction Russia, the price fuel and staple food items like wheat, sugar and cooking oil soared. Ukraine’s blocked ports and its inability to export grains to low-income countries further drove up prices, pushing tens of millions quickly into poverty. “The cost of living impact is almost without precedent in a generation... and that is why it is so serious,” UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said at the launch of the report.
CBS News

Politics panel on Pat Cipollone agreeing to testify, President Biden's stock among Democrats

CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and Puck News senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri join "Red and Blue" to discuss the significance of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreeing to testify before the January 6 House select committee. Plus, their analysis of how Democrats feel about President Biden now and if they want him to run again in 2024.
CBS News

Trump's White House counsel to speak with Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled another public hearing for Tuesday. Meanwhile, former President Trump's White House counsel Pat Cipollone has agreed to testify. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
Daily Mail

'I will not be quiet anymore': Brittney Griner's wife pleas with Biden to help release WNBA star from Russian jail after wrote letter to him saying she is 'terrified I might be here forever'

Brittney Griner's wife says she will no longer 'be quiet' as she pleads for President Biden to help release the WNBA star from a Russian jail after nearly five months of detention. Her plea comes just one day after the athlete wrote a letter to the president saying she is...
Reuters

Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised.
The Week

Brittney Griner, facing 10 years in Russian prison, begs Biden not to 'forget about me'

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star on trial for drug trafficking in Russia, sent President Biden a handwritten letter on Monday, begging the president not to "forget about me." "As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote in an excerpt shared by her representatives.
