Slate Medical Aesthetics, a one-stop-shop for skin care love officially opens

Mackenzie Decker and Jeremy Monroe, are co-partners at Slate Medical Aesthetics, located at 920 Deon Drive Suite A in Pocatello. Photo submitted by Emily Monroe

POCATELLO – A new medical spa owned by a local doctor and a nurse practitioner recently held its grand opening, bringing a wide range of aesthetic medical services geared towards skin care to the public.

Slate Medical Aesthetics, located at 920 Deon Drive Suite A, officially opened on June 28 and offers anything from injectable relaxers to facial treatments to skin resurfacing and much more all within its freshly renovated 2,000 square foot office.

At the helm of the med spa is emergency room doctor Jeremy Monroe and nurse practitioner Mackenzie Decker. Monroe and Decker both own the business with their spouses, Emily and Mike, respectively, and are excited to bring their medical expertise into these services, some of which are offered at a lower cost than other clinics or aren’t found in the area.

“That’s really what I feel our benefits and strengths are,” said Monroe, who has been an emergency doctor at Portneuf Medical Center for roughly eight years. “We bring quite a bit of clinical experience as nurse practitioners and doctors doing all your skin care needs, and we want to be here as a one stop shop for aesthetic care for you.”

One procedure that no one else offers in town that Slate does is IPL, otherwise known as intense pulsed light.

“It’s a type of laser device that does all sorts of fun stuff for your skin, whether it’s pigment reduction, treating rosacea and acne, and then we also have a fraxel laser where we can do all sorts of resurfacing to help with scarring, stretch marks, and all sorts of texturing with skin,” he said.

They also offer body contouring with lipodissolve, which Monroe explained is an enzyme injection that causes cellular destruction of fat cells and is a good procedure for problem areas such as double chins.

Athletes who participated in this year’s Spinderella cycling event may also have had the chance to visit Slate Medical Aesthetics’ booth at the finish line to try out their IV hydration. Individuals are hooked up to an IV line and receive fluid filled with vitamins designed to rehydrate the recipient, and is a good option for those suffering from illness, migraines, morning sickness, and more.

“There are some places in town who do IV hydration, but our price point is quite a bit lower,” Monroe said. “About thirty to forty percent less, and we’re excited for that.”

Before the team could bring these procedures to the clinic, they first had to renovate their current office, which one year prior had been gutted down to studs.

They hired an interior design firm located in Chicago, and while it took many months due to supply chain issues to rejuvenate the office building into a comfortable location for Slate’s clients, the team was ultimately pleased with results.

“We joined a professional organization…and they have all sorts of resources for new business owners and one of the main ones was to make sure you have a good vision for when people walk in your doors,” he said. “They had some very highly recommended designers, so we went with a design firm that that’s actually all they do, is design medical aesthetic offices.”

Each week, the team met with the Chicago firm virtually, and was able to pick out designs they liked and wanted to incorporate into their office.

“They’re really top-notch, and to do our job was a really small one for them, since they are working on multi-million dollar plastic surgery offices and aesthetics,” Monroe explained.

Now that the business is officially off the ground and running, Monroe said they offer free consultations and help customers work around budgets, and they are eager to meet their new clients.

For anyone interested in learning more about what Slate can offer, visit its Facebook page at Slate Medical Aesthetics and IV Lounge or call 208-252-6248.