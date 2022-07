Good neighbors are a blessing and Llolyn Pobran found out the hard way just how true that is. According to a Coeur d’Alene Fire Department press release on Saturday, “A gardening accident started two homes on fire in Northeast Coeur d'Alene Saturday. A homeowner was using a torch to burn weeds when the flames ignited dry pine needles that quickly spread to bushes, a jet ski and then two homes. Coeur d'Alene Fire Engine 2 arrived quickly and kept the damage to the exterior of both houses.”

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO