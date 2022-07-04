ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

White Sox to hold moment of silence due to shooting, cancel fireworks

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 2 days ago

Following a tragic shooting in Highland Park on Monday, the Chicago White Sox released a statement denouncing the shooting and providing guidance on tonight’s scheduled home game against the Minnesota Twins. On Monday morning, a gunman opened fire at...

go955.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks calls for stricter gun control after Highland Park shooting

Chicago White sox closer Liam Hendriks called for stricter gun control following a mass shooting at a July 4 parade at Highland Park, Ill. Sadly, it is yet another day in the United States where there was a mass shooting that left innocent civilians dead. At a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL, a gunman opened fire into the crowd, leaving at least six people dead and 30 injured.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Complex

2 Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July Fourth Fireworks Show

Two police officers were shot and injured during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable conditions. Video from the shooting shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, which unfolded in the city’s Fairmount Street-Art Museum area....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Hendriks advocates for change after Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO – White Sox closer Liam Hendriks provided powerful, cogent thoughts after Monday morning’s tragic shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a Northern suburb of Chicago located 27 miles from the city, leaving at least six dead and 24 injured as of early Monday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Everything we know about gunfire at July 4 parade in Illinois

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday night after six people were killed and 38 injured at a July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.Robert E. Crimo III was taken into custody on Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.Witnesses reported hearing up to 60 shots fired just after 10am CDT on Monday, which struck several in attendance and sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — running from the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.The city later confirmed five died at the scene, and one passed away...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Chicago considers a dome on Soldier Field

As the Bears push toward the possibility of moving to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Chicago pushes toward the possibility of making their current home more attractive. Via Sports Business Journal, a Chicago mayoral committee will recommend that the city consider the feasibility of putting a dome over Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Five fans at Oakland Athletics' July 4 fireworks display are struck by bullet fragments that police are blaming on 'celebratory gunfire' from outside the Coliseum

Five baseball fans attending Monday's post-game fireworks show at Oakland Coliseum were struck by bullet fragments that police are blaming on 'celebratory gunfire' from outside the stadium on Independence Day. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police and the A's said. 'This particular shooting really brings to light: when bullets...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Chicago White Sox#The Minnesota Twins#Cnn#The White Sox#Major League Baseball
The Associated Press

Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested, after deciding he was not prepared to pull off another attack in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference following a hearing where the 21-year-old man was denied bond. The parade shooting left another American community reeling — this time affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore. More than two dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Covelli said it did not appear that the suspect had planned another attack in Wisconsin, but fled there, saw another Independence Day celebration and “seriously contemplated” firing on it. The assailant had ditched the semi-automatic rifle he used in Illinois, but he had another, similar rifle and about 60 more rounds with him, according to Covelli.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Chicago mayor recommends potential Soldier Field dome, renovations to keep Bears downtown, per reports

The Bears are positioned for a future relocation from downtown Chicago to the suburb of Arlington Heights in order to build a new "world-class" stadium. But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proposing the city make its own renovations to keep the team in town. A mayoral committee is set to recommend Chicago "explore the feasibility" of adding a dome to Soldier Field, the Bears' longtime open-air stadium, along with other significant updates to the historic venue, per Crain's Chicago Business.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy