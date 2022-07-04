ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with a Grand Old Flag

WNEP-TV 16
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA, USA — We revisit a special Fourth of July trip Back Down...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
erienewsnow.com

New, Seasoned Anglers Enjoy Pennsylvania's Fish for Free Day

Both amateur and seasoned anglers enjoyed Fish for Free Day across Pennsylvania where anyone is allowed to fish regardless of whether or not they have a license. The Fourth of July marked the second and last Fish for Free Day of the year. We spoke with local fishermen about what...
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Grand Old Flag
abc27 News

Pa. woman issues grievance at PSP station, is arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman recently was arrested at a Pennsylvania State Police station while complaining about a traffic stop. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 23-year-old Fairview woman entered the PSP Girard station to complain about a recent traffic stop and ticket she had received. The report alleges that the woman “became argumentative, […]
CARLISLE, PA
Field & Stream

Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances

Steve Sherk offers one of the most unique guided deer hunts in the country. The Pennsylvania guide hunts the Keystone State’s Allegheny Mountains, and virtually all of his hunts are on public land. Sure, you can enjoy the same hunt on your own, without paying Sherk a dollar. But there’s no way you’re going to know the terrain, the deer habitat, or individual bucks like Sherk does. “I was born here and have been hunting these mountains since I was a boy,” he says. “I kind of fell into guiding by accident. I was writing some outdoor articles for a local newspaper about hunting deer, grouse, and turkeys here, and people started contacting me and asking if I’d take them. When I realized there was an interest, I kind of dipped my toe in, and when it started to build, I threw myself into it. These days I spend at least 300 days a year in the mountains—scouting, shed hunting, running trail cameras, and picking out stand sites. I rarely hunt any more, because it gives me the most pleasure to get my clients on the bucks I’ve been following throughout the year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Youtube
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
therecord-online.com

MONDAY, JULY 4 IS A “FISH-FOR-FREE DAY” IN PENNSYLVANIA!

HARRISBURG, Pa – During the extended Independence Day weekend when many families and friends will be gathered to celebrate the holiday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to offer a Fish-for-Free Day. From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4, no fishing license is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Twenty-one Pennsylvania school districts closing on Diwali-day in 2022: Hindus want Diwali holiday in all PA schools

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania are reportedly closing schools for students on Oct. 24 (Diwali-day) this year. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this year. 2022-2023 academic calendars of Bensalem Township, Central Bucks, Central York, Coudersport Area, Council Rock, Downingtown Area, Ferndale Area, Great Valley, Greenville Area, Lower Moreland Township, New Hope-Solebury, North Penn, Owen J. Roberts, Pennsbury, Punxsutawney Area, Spring-Ford Area, Unionville-Chadds Ford, Upper Darby, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion Area, West Chester Area school districts in Pennsylvania show a holiday for students on Oct. 24.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.   The gas station takeover will lower […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy