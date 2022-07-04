PHOTOS: Milton-Freewater fun run adds color to Independence Day celebration

MILTON-FREEWATER — Freewater Square on Milton-Freewater’s North Main Street has officially opened to the public. More than 100 people joined the opening, with live music and more Thursday, June 30, celebrating Milton-Freewater’s newest community event space that can be used for a variety of gatherings and celebrations.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What started out as sketch on a piece of paper in an airline lounge has now turned into a new spot to grab brunch in the Tri-Cities. Owners Chris and Lore'K Garofola just opened Bougie Brunch in Kennewick. "I was sitting in the Delta club in...
Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative released the first clues Wednesday for the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Five daily clues as to their locations will be revealed starting Wednesday. During the Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022, the bottles will be hidden in parks and trails throughout...
A road grade of 3.99% is required to build a new Interstate 5 bridge that stands 115 feet above the Columbia River, according to estimates produced by Oregon and Washington officials in 2012. Architects of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program confirmed to WW last week that they’re considering a bridge roughly that steep.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let Monday’s forecast be the cherry on the top of the Fourth of July celebrations. It won’t be a summer day that pushes the heat, but it will be a wonderful day to be outdoors. If you’re getting together with friends or hitting...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the Fourth of July weekend, Central Oregon firefighters responded to 22 small wildfire starts -- most sparked by lightning -- and thankfully were able to keep them small. Due to the recent thunderstorms that broke out Saturday and Sunday, 18 of the fires were lightning...
BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
AURORA, Ore. — Nestled behind gardens off Pacific Highway in Aurora sits an 1800s-style farmhouse-turned-restaurant. It’s 2 o’clock on a Wednesday afternoon, the start of lunch service, and the busiest time of day for employees at Filbert’s Farmhouse Kitchen. “This is certainly the most difficult part...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Fire officials from multiple regional agencies were busy on Monday night responding to dozens of fires sparked by explosives during Fourth of July celebrations. The Richland Fire Department (RFD) said they had over 50 calls during the holiday, with nine of those being fireworks-related blazes. “Four...
Just west of the I-205 bridge (on the Oregon side), there’s a large industrial building with a very oddly shaped roof, like a giant hatch opening up to admit some massive alien spacecraft. I’ve seen similar buildings elsewhere. Is the arrival of the Mothership imminent? —Sir Nose d’Voidofbrains.
Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
MAJOR AUTISM SERVICES PROVIDER TO CLOSE IN OREGON: The Center for Autism and Related Disorders informed state officials last week it will close its 10 Oregon clinics in August, resulting in the layoff of 156 staff members. Texas-based CARD is the largest provider of an autism treatment called applied behavior analysis. Tobi Rates, executive director of the Autism Society of Oregon, says that although the therapy is controversial in some circles, it qualifies for broad insurance coverage from both private and public payers. “It’s a big deal,” Rates says of the closures. The widespread and growing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder—1 in 44 8-year-olds have it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—has attracted investors to the field. The Blackstone Group, a leading private equity firm, purchased CARD in 2018 for a reported $600 million. Rates says parents of children experiencing autism are upset about the closures and speculating among themselves that the move may be related to reimbursement rates. CARD and the Oregon Health Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
RENTON, Wash. — If you’re thinking about flushing that disposable wipe next time you use the bathroom, you may want to reconsider. The Washington Association of Sewer & Water (WASWD) is officially acknowledging a new law requiring a “do not flush” symbol to be brandished on the packaging of disposable wipes.
Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
