Erie, PA

New, Seasoned Anglers Enjoy Pennsylvania's Fish for Free Day

By Tom Kowalski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth amateur and seasoned anglers enjoyed Fish for Free Day across Pennsylvania where anyone is allowed to fish regardless of whether or not they...

Officials Warn Travelers to Check Vehicles for This Pesty Hitchhiker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - An unwelcome summer guest is making its way across Pennsylvania once again. The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) is about an inch-long black, red, and white insect native to southeast Asia. It was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014. The lanternfly feeds on agricultural commodities produced in the state such as grapes, tree fruit, and hardwoods and can be detrimental for plants, local eco-systems, and native species.
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 1, 2022

Anglers are catching Walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching Muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch throughout the reservoir on a variety of baits. Mercer County.
Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances

Steve Sherk offers one of the most unique guided deer hunts in the country. The Pennsylvania guide hunts the Keystone State’s Allegheny Mountains, and virtually all of his hunts are on public land. Sure, you can enjoy the same hunt on your own, without paying Sherk a dollar. But there’s no way you’re going to know the terrain, the deer habitat, or individual bucks like Sherk does. “I was born here and have been hunting these mountains since I was a boy,” he says. “I kind of fell into guiding by accident. I was writing some outdoor articles for a local newspaper about hunting deer, grouse, and turkeys here, and people started contacting me and asking if I’d take them. When I realized there was an interest, I kind of dipped my toe in, and when it started to build, I threw myself into it. These days I spend at least 300 days a year in the mountains—scouting, shed hunting, running trail cameras, and picking out stand sites. I rarely hunt any more, because it gives me the most pleasure to get my clients on the bucks I’ve been following throughout the year.”
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with a Grand Old Flag

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We revisit a special Fourth of July trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. It was in 2011 when Mike Stevens took a long look at the colors that started it all. Check out stories from WNEP's Video Vault/Back Down the Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
Another tree species in Michigan is infested by an invasive disease

Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted and puckered leaves, then eventually buds that don’t unfurl in the springtime,” said...
AAA: Gas Prices Decrease in Pennsylvania

(Photo at New Brighton Speedway taken by Frank Sparks) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Gas prices are five cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.929 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.929. Average price during the week of...
Twenty-one Pennsylvania school districts closing on Diwali-day in 2022: Hindus want Diwali holiday in all PA schools

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania are reportedly closing schools for students on Oct. 24 (Diwali-day) this year. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this year. 2022-2023 academic calendars of Bensalem Township, Central Bucks, Central York, Coudersport Area, Council Rock, Downingtown Area, Ferndale Area, Great Valley, Greenville Area, Lower Moreland Township, New Hope-Solebury, North Penn, Owen J. Roberts, Pennsbury, Punxsutawney Area, Spring-Ford Area, Unionville-Chadds Ford, Upper Darby, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion Area, West Chester Area school districts in Pennsylvania show a holiday for students on Oct. 24.
Woman makes the swim across Lake Erie from Canada to North East, Pa.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A world-class swimmer “dives in” to another challenge as she works to form a regional series for open water swimmers. Abby Fairman was named the 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year. On Sunday, she swam from Long Point in Canada to Freeport Beach in North East, Pennsylvania. In recent years she’s completed […]
Sheetz has lowered Gas for this 4th weekend

Here's a good tip if you're doing a road trip around the Mid-Atlantic region this holiday weekend!. Sheetz gas stations are dropping the price of gas in honor of 4th of July weekend. The chain will charge just $3.99 per gallon for its Unleaded 88 gas through the July 4th travel season.
Virginia and Maryland reduce crab harvest allowances for rest of year

Chesapeake Bay crabbers will have reduced harvest allowances for the rest of this year under limits adopted this week in response to a worrisome drop in the Bay’s population of the popular crustaceans. In Maryland, tighter restrictions on both commercial and recreational crabbing take effect July 1, with watermen...
