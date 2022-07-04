ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix.

The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.

Eddie died a hero, after he played an epic version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the Upside Down to draw the swarm of Demo-Bats away from the Creel House. Instead of escaping back to his version of Hawkins, he stayed behind to keep working as a diversion, and make sure that they stayed in the Upside Down rather than chase Dustin through the gate. Unfortunately, the Demo-Bats weren’t taken out until after he’d been mortally wounded, and fans had to say goodbye to another character. They apparently should have been worried about Eddie instead of Steve!

And Eddie’s goodbye to Dustin in the Upside Down will go down as one of the tear-jerkers of the fourth season, complete with a repeat of “I think it’s my year” and an “I love you.” CinemaBlend spoke with Joseph Quinn about his work in Season 4, and he shared how the sequence of filming made Eddie’s death scene “weird” for him and Gaten Matarazzo:

It was kind of a weird one. We shot that at the end of a night shoot sequence just before the sun was rising, so we only actually managed to get my coverage. And a month later, we shot Gaten's coverage in the studio. So it was a pretty weird one.

Even though Eddie’s death scene came across as completely cohesive (and heartbreaking) in the finished product of the Season 4 finale, it turns out that Joseph Quinn and Gaten Matarazzo’s performances were filmed weeks apart. With such a climactic scene between these two characters filmed in two different locations and plenty of time between their performances, it’s no wonder that it felt “weird” to film!

Shooting the scene that way technically meant that Quinn could have shot without Matarazzo, and Matarazzo without Quinn, so were they there for each other’s coverage? The actor settled the question:

We're always there for each other.

Is it still heartbreaking that Eddie died at Dustin’s side, when Season 4 spent nine episodes building up their bond and how much they meant to each other? Absolutely, but it’s awfully sweet to hear that the actors were “always there for each other.” If there’s a silver lining to Eddie’s death (other than putting on the most metal concert ever with Metallica in the Upside Down before the Demo-Bats sunk their teeth into him), it’s the showcase of the bond with Dustin.

Joseph Quinn also opened up about working with Gaten Matarazzo on the very heartfelt dynamic between their characters, with a mention of Joe Keery (who plays Steve). He said:

It was such a joy. Myself and Joe Keery are constantly sharing stories about kind of just anything that that guy does, because we're so enamored with him. And not just me and Joe, [but] we're just fortunate enough to have our characters written to kind of have these kind of fraternal dynamics with him. So I think we see him in that light, maybe a little more than others. He's an extraordinarily gifted young man, and he's also just a great person. So I think kind of being able to work with him as much as I did was such a gift.

Unfortunately, Eleven didn’t have a last-minute save for Eddie like she did for Max (and whether Max can truly be brought all the way back remains to be seen), so the Season 4 finale seems likely to be the end of Eddie and Dustin’s bond on Stranger Things. Of course, Season 3 briefly brought back Sean Astin after Bob’s death in Season 2, and Season 4 brought back Dacre Montgomery after Billy’s death in Season 3, so it’s possible that Joseph Quinn could reprise his role for flashbacks or visions. We can always hope!

For now, fans can always revisit Eddie’s life – and death, if they’re ready to rewatch that particular scene – with both volumes of Stranger Things (opens in new tab) Season 4 streaming with a Netflix subscription now. It was an emotional ride with a lot of tragedy, but fans are taking comfort in one thing, and the nine long episodes provide plenty of material to speculate about over however long the hiatus lasts before the fifth and final season.

Vecna was hurt in the finale, but not defeated, so fans can probably count on seeing more of the big bad (whose look was enough for Millie Bobby Brown to break down in tears) when the show returns. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more on Stranger Things Season 4, and be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule for some viewing options now that the latest season has come to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pawoa_0gUiVufK00

Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Could Eddie Return? Joseph Quinn Has a Plausible Idea

So far, the Duffer Brothers have killed off a lovable character every season. From the start of Stranger Things 4, fans worried the Hellfire Club leader and Hawkins “freak” Eddie Munson would be next. Multiple theories based on trailers and Eddie’s tattoos were proven true. Eddie met his death after fighting Demobats. But Joseph Quinn has an idea of how Eddie could return for Stranger Things Season 5.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Joe Keery
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Stars#Stranger Things#The Creel House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
124K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy