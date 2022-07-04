ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

By JENNIFER PELTZ, JULIA NIKHINSON, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut put a protester in a chokehold while gobbling his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Joey Chestnut tackles protester while achieving another hot dog eating record on July 4

Joey Chestnut tackled an animal rights protester while winning his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest by eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes. As Mr Chestnut finished his 17th hot dog, a protester wearing a Darth Vader mask forced his way onto the front of the stage beside the top US competitive eater. The protester was carrying a sign saying “Expose Smithfield Deathstar”. Mr Chestnut grabbed the protester around the neck and threw him to the ground and promptly continued to eat, but in the end he didn’t reach his own record from last year when he ate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Highland Park Smoothie Bowl shop owners thanked after rushing July 4th paradegoers to safety

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- For hours on after the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a local business owner held frightened paradegoers in her smoothie shop – some of them children. Matt and Lindsay Meltzer, owners of the Bright Bowls smoothie bowl shop at 777 Central Ave., took CBS 2's Charlie De Mar back to that day of horror – and explained how they kept everyone safe and at ease. People who were lined up along Central Avenue to watch the parade funneled into the Meltzers' shop. The Meltzers helped countless strangers hide for hours. They don't consider what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
City
Westfield, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
CBS Sports

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, prop bets 2022: Joey Chestnut picks, predictions from top Vegas expert

The 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Content returns to Coney Island on Monday, and two of competitive eating's all-time greats will aim to extend their records. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, who will be eating on crutches due to a ruptured tendon, seeks his record 15th Mustard Belt, and his 15th in 16 years, while aiming to break the mark of 76 hot dogs and buns (HDBs) he set last year. Miki Sudo was on maternity leave last year but will be back for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 to try for her record eighth title and to top her all-time mark of 48.5 HDBs set in 2020. The event was held at the Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park but will return to the spotlight on Coney Island after a two-year pandemic-related absence. Chestnut was upset by Matt Stonie in 2015, when he lost 62-60, but the 38-year-old has consumed at least 70 HDBs every year since.
BROOKLYN, NY
Benzinga

From Frankfurters To Chokeholds: How Joey Chestnut Won Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Legendary hot dog eater Joey Chestnut won the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 15th time, but this year's victory included a twist — of the neck. During the July 4 celebration in Coney Island, Brooklyn, a person protesting against the treatment of factory farm animals stormed the stage carrying a poster that read "Expose Smithfield's Deathstar" while sporting a Darth Vader mask. The protester bumped into Chestnut as he was chowing down on the dogs.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Miki Sudo
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Joey Chestnut Going Viral Before Competition

Joey Chestnut is ready to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day. Chestnut is trying to contest the championship, despite being on crutches. The National Hot Dog Eating Contest will finally take place on Independence Day again after a two-year hiatus. It wasn't being held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Sports

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022: Live updates, highlights as Joey Chestnut seeks 15th Mustard Belt

One of the most celebrated Fourth of July traditions, and by far the biggest and most competitive eating contest in the United States, is the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day. After two years away from its traditional Coney Island location, the Hot Dog Eating Contest returned this year to Nathan's best-known restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
63K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy