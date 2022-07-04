Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

The 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Content returns to Coney Island on Monday, and two of competitive eating's all-time greats will aim to extend their records. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, who will be eating on crutches due to a ruptured tendon, seeks his record 15th Mustard Belt, and his 15th in 16 years, while aiming to break the mark of 76 hot dogs and buns (HDBs) he set last year. Miki Sudo was on maternity leave last year but will be back for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 to try for her record eighth title and to top her all-time mark of 48.5 HDBs set in 2020. The event was held at the Brooklyn Cyclones' Maimonides Park but will return to the spotlight on Coney Island after a two-year pandemic-related absence. Chestnut was upset by Matt Stonie in 2015, when he lost 62-60, but the 38-year-old has consumed at least 70 HDBs every year since.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO