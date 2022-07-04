ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens undecided on No. 1 pick at 2022 NHL Draft

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROSSARD, Quebec -- The Montreal Canadiens remain undecided on who they will select with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, but the decision will come down to more than who has the most skill on the ice. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes confirmed that...

