Heat and humidity are going to remain the major story over the next several days as excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect through Thursday. Temperatures will be significantly higher than normal for this time of year, reaching the upper 90s to nearly 100 in a few locations with a heat index ranging from 100-110 starting as early as 11am until almost 8pm - That's around 9 straight hours of a feels-like temperature above our human body temp! Nightly temperatures will struggle to cool...Staying in the 80s for most of the overnight hours.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO