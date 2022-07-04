ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Game wardens: keep an eye on kids near water, wear life jackets on boats

By Caroline Vandergriff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmfQe_0gUiPcEk00

Game wardens: keep an eye on kids near water, wear life jackets on boats 01:56

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Thousands of North Texas families spent the Fourth of July out on the water to celebrate the holiday.

Texas game wardens were out as well, patrolling the lakes for potential safety violations. Their top concerns are boat accidents and drownings.

Game wardens say it's especially critical to keep a close watch on your kids when you're near the water. It only takes a few minutes for a child to drown, and it often happens silently.

Children under the age of 13 are required by law to wear a life jacket at all times while riding on a boat. They aren't required to if they're just swimming off the shore, but game wardens recommend it anyway.

"They've had a lot of drownings and I just don't want to take the chance," said Angela Smeheh, who made sure all her kids and grandkids were wearing life jackets when they went swimming at Grapevine Lake on Monday. "Even if they're up this close [to the shore], anything can happen. I even make my oldest kids wear life jackets, even though they think they don't have to."

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of five.

Even if your child or teen is a strong swimmer, a lake has a completely different dynamic than a pool.

"You can't see how the incline decreases or increases," said Texas Game Warden Angeline Miller. "You don't know if there's a giant hole there. So unfortunately, when your kid starts to go out in the water, are they going to stay in 4 feet of water? I'm not sure. It may drop off and suddenly be 9 feet of water. In a lake, it's just so hard to tell."

Game wardens also respond to drownings involving teenagers and adults too. Sometimes people will jump off boats without a floatation device, or it slips off while they're swimming.

Boating accidents, often caused by intoxicated drivers, can injure people on the water as well.

"So we try to make sure that the drivers are sober, they're not intoxicated, because obviously that's going to affect their reaction time and judgement," Miller said. "So we look for that whenever we check water safety."

By law, every single person on a boat must have a life jacket that fits.

Since the water is a lot more crowded on a holiday like the Fourth of July, safety is top of mind for families out enjoying Grapevine Lake.

"Lifejackets," said Justin Manis, who was out with his fiancé, son, and friends. "Swimming close to shore. Anything that will keep us safe. Not doing anything dumb like speeding on the jet skis or swimming too far out from shore. Just trying to stay away from all the crazies."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First responders prepare themselves and others for soaring temperatures

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Soaring temperatures will linger around for the time being, which puts stress on our first responders as they are receiving hundreds of calls for heat-related illnesses putting some people in the hospital. Dallas Fire-Rescue said they are prepared. Since last Friday, they've received 40 heat-related calls. "Once the heat index gets over 100, we have our rehab box 4, which is a group of volunteers that support the fire department, they respond to every working fire in the city to provide additional cooling measures, cooling fans, cold towels, additional water," said Dallas Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Clumpner.They'll add additional...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas officials warn about hot, dry conditions causing fires

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth fire officials are asking people to think carefully about using fireworks."I asked people to be responsible and respectful with them and uh, I think this is exactly the reason why," Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said.This comes after Fort Worth's holiday fireworks show started several grass fires Monday night. "During the course of the first six or seven minutes, it became very obvious that the grass fires that were occurring started developing at a much fast pace than the organization who was responsible for the shoot could put it out," Davis said. 278 fires were reported...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Firefighters See Hundreds of Grass Fire Calls on Fourth of July

Fireworks and dry conditions made for a dangerous combination on the Fourth of July weekend, with firefighters across North Texas kept busy by fires ignited by fireworks. One of those calls was the professional Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks display at Panther Island Pavilion. Grass around the fireworks area caught fire, with spectators capturing cellphone video of the flames spreading.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Grapevine, TX
Grapevine, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety#Boating#Life Jackets#Game Wardens
CBS DFW

Fort Worth cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to grass fires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- It was a busy night for North Texas firefighters as they responded to several grass fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks and dry conditions. A large fire happened last night at the Panther Island Pavilion. The show was cancelled just a fourth of the way through. The Fort Worth Fire Department says they ended the show out of an abundance of caution because of concerns of damage to additional tubes used to shoot off the firework display. Once visitors began to leave the area, the pyrotechnic technicians and the Fort Worth Fire Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit reviewed the tubes. They discharged the remaining fireworks display at midnight. FWFD said as of late Monday night, they received 800 fire calls, 77 of which were grass fires between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police issue CLEAR Alert for missing man

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Irving Police Department is searching for 58-year-old Victor Robert Vasquez. Vasquez was last seen in the 700 block of Sunny Lane in Irving on July 4 at around 10:30 a.m. His current whereabouts are unknown. Vasquez is 5'7" to 5'9", has black and grey hair,...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Homeowners and air conditioning repair companies prepare for triple-digit heat

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The sweltering North Texas heat is back with temperature highs projected to be in the triple-digits for the next several days. Irving resident Linda Lindsey unfortunately knows what it's like to lose her A/C in these conditions. "My house was hot, I thought, oh no this cannot be happening," said Lindsey. In June, her 18-year-old air conditioning unit gave out and with a HUD grant program through the city of Irving, got a new one for free and now can relax with her dog Oreo without breaking a sweat. "Very lucky that I got it done when I did," added...
IRVING, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Best Place In Texas To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Texas officials identify all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All but six of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, officials said Wednesday.The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said 22 of the dead were from Mexico, 19 were from Guatemala and six were from Honduras.The migrants were found in an abandoned trailer June 27 on a back road on the edge of San Antonio. The alleged driver of the truck was due in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing.The victims include a 13-year-old and 14-year-old from Guatemala and two 16-year-olds from Mexico, the medical...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy