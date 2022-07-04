ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Performs Surprise Cover of ‘Torn’ at U.K. Dive Bar

By Ashley Iasimone
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Patrons of a Manchester dive bar found themselves jamming along with Olivia Rodrigo this weekend.

The “Drivers License” star popped into Bunny Jackson’s for an impromptu performance of “Torn,” the pop song that became a hit for Natalie Imbruglia in 1997, with a band while in the U.K. city on her Sour Tour.

“I’m dead sober,” Rodrigo said Sunday night (July 3) before launching into the ’90s tune that was Imbruglia’s breakthrough single.

Several clips were uploaded to social media by crowd members who sang along and cheered her on at Bunny Jackson’s, who also shared videos of Rodrigo’s performance on Instagram Stories .

“Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set,” one person wrote on Twitter , later adding, “Mate, it was wild. They just showed up after playing the arena and her TM asked to jump on between our sets! They were all very lovely.”

Rodrigo’s Sour album recently became the longest-running debut album in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart this century. As of the July 2-dated chart, it’s spent 52 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10.

Watch her sing “Torn” below. Rodrigo has just a couple dates left on her sold-out tour .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Paris Jackson performs 'Lighthouse' on 'Tonight Show'

June 22 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson performed her song "Lighthouse" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The 24-year-old wore a short earth-toned dress and sang, "I'm the flask in your pocket on a rainy day/And she's the one that you share it with on the train/And you burn your throat/Intoxicated on what could have been our love."
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Darren Hayes
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U K Dive Bar#The Drivers License#Macy Gray Criticized
NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
NME

Olivia Rodrigo covers Natalie Imbruglia at surprise intimate Manchester performance

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise intimate performance in Manchester last night (July 3) following her huge gig in the city – see footage below. The star was playing a show at the Apollo in the city last night as part of her UK/European tour behind debut album ‘Sour’, and after the show she headed to the tiny Bunny Jackson’s bar for a special performance.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy