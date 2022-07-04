ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Frontier Days event held in Round Rock

fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

The celebration there is called Frontier Days

www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

Thousands brave heat for Austin Symphony concert, fireworks

AUSTIN, Texas - On a steamy Fourth of July evening, tens of thousands of people gathered along Austin's Auditorium Shores to enjoy live patriotic music and a spectacular fireworks show. The HEB Austin Symphony July 4th Concert got underway around 8:30 p.m. Monday. "This is an annual tradition here in...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Masfajitas celebrates 25 years in Round Rock

Masfajitas celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Round Rock location July 2. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Masfajitas celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Round Rock location July 2. The Tex-Mex restaurant located at 3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd. offers a variety of fajita and enchilada plates, wings, tacos, hamburgers and sandwiches along with drinks and desserts. 512-716-1332. www.masfajitas.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Tree of the Year Awards returns after nearly a decade

AUSTIN, Texas - TreeFolks, a local nonprofit, is partnering with Austin Parks and Recreation for the Austin Tree of the Year Awards (TOTY). According to the TOTY website, the program was created in 2007 to recognize "outstanding trees within the city limits of Austin." The awards shed light on healthy, beautiful trees that are examples of correct tree placement, care and selection.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

America’s largest indoor waterpark is in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Looking for a different way to cool off with your family this summer? Head to Round Rock and check out America's largest indoor water park!. Kalahari Resorts Round Rock is a water park resort with world-class dining, a luxurious spa, live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences, a thrilling theme park, and a state-of-the-art convention center.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos Activity Center celebrates 25 years; Figaro's Pizza & Pub closes and more local business news

The San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, celebrated its 25th anniversary June 30. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A boutique shop called Brooklyn Jayne opened May 1 at 102 Wonder World Drive, Ste. 302, San Marcos. Brooklyn Jayne also celebrated five years of business as an exclusively e-commerce retailer. The shop specializes in women’s clothing, including tops, dresses, skirts and more as well as shoes, bags and other accessories. In addition to shipped orders, shoppers can pick up online orders in store. 830-370-6374. www.shopbrooklynjayne.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Hays CISD holding district-wide community job fair

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays CISD is holding a district-wide job fair on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. The district says it will offer on-the-spot interviews and offers at the job fair. It will be held at Blanco Vista Elementary, located at 2951 Blanco Vista Blvd. in San Marcos, Texas.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Long Island Deli closes in Round Rock amid supply chain, staffing issues

Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. www.longislanddelitx.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Entertain Like a King or Queen at this Texas Hill Country Castle

Many of us have had dreams of living in a castle like a king or queen. Many of us have wanted to travel overseas just to see and tour a real castle. Thanks to Airbnb, you won't have to travel far to live out that dream of being a king or queen. This Bavarian style castle is nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country with a view that goes for miles and can make memories for years to come.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Austin music legend is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase an Austin music legend who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

A Rare Under-the-Radar Austin Joint Serves Lamb Alongside Brisket

A two-and-a-half-year-old barbecue joint in the middle of Austin that’s still unknown is an anomaly. After eating two impressive meals at the B. Cooper Barbecue trailer off East Seventh Street last week, I think it should be known. Between those two meals, I talked to dozens of Austinites, many of them in the barbecue industry. None had visited, and only one had heard of the place. A trio of diners sitting at the other tent-shaded table during my second meal lamented that their “secret” barbecue stop may get busier after I write about it, but they agreed that Blaine Cooper deserves a more brisk business for his hard work and skills.
AUSTIN, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Marble Falls This Weekend

If you’re looking for some things to do in Marble Falls this weekend, you have a number of options. Check out these activities for kids and families in the area. Antique Dolls and Lakeside Park are great places to spend the afternoon. Sweet Berry Farm and Longhorn Cavern State Park also offer fun activities for the whole family. You can also enjoy the natural beauty of Marble Falls’ surroundings while enjoying your visit.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

July 4th holiday has some feeling less patriotic this year

While celebrations were in full swing on the July 4th weekend holiday, some told CBS Austin they weren't really feeling patriotic this year. Pointing to recent mass shootings, the overturning of Roe V. Wade and other challenges our country is facing several Austinites had mixed feelings about celebrating. "I personally...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Artist lineups announced for final shows of Blues on the Green 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - The final two shows of ACL Radio's 2022 Blues on the Green are right around the corner. ACL Radio announced the lineups for Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. Music will start at 7 p.m. both days. On July 19, Scott Strickland will open for Shinyribs...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Daniel Marin anchors KXAN as legendary Robert Hadlock retires

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longest-serving news anchor in Austin is stepping down from the desk in mid-July after 32 years at the helm of KXAN’s evening newscasts. “It can feel like a thousand years ago or just yesterday, depending on the situation. I’ve had a great time working here. It’s a great job in a great city,” Hadlock said, reflecting on his storied career that was, of course, filled with stories.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Construction uncovers the history of Austin State Hospital

What began as the construction of a new 240-bed behavioral health hospital on the grounds of the Austin State Hospital has turned into a minor archeological dig into the hospital’s 161-year history. The Austin State Hospital – originally known as the Austin State Lunatic Asylum – was established by...
AUSTIN, TX

