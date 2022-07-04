ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas family hoping WWII Medal of Honor recipient will be given state funeral

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoody Williams, the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, will...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 1

 

fox4news.com

Arlington celebrates July 4 with Independence Day parade

ARLINGTON, Texas - People lined the streets of Arlington Monday morning to celebrate Independence Day with a parade. It’s been a tradition for more than 50 years. The Arlington Independent Day Parade ranks among the top 10 Fourth of July parades in the United States in terms of size. An estimated 75,000 people attended.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Government
Person
Woody Williams
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Mayor Gets Shocking Results After Taking DNA Test

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes recently found out that his father isn't actually his father after taking a DNA test. Holmes said, "I'd been lied to for 52, 53 years. I’m like, 'what’s going on here? Something’s not right.'" KENS 5 was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which helped...
BOYD, TX
Texas Monthly

Lots of Texans Celebrated the Fourth of July by Accidentally Setting Off Wildfires

Fourth of July traditions are important to so many of us. Going swimming as the hottest stretch of summer kicks off! Gathering with friends, family, and neighbors to grill up a bunch of hamburgers and watch Joey Chestnut win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest! Heading to the park to watch the fireworks show! Now there’s a new tradition: accidentally setting off wildfires during an intense drought as we launch those fireworks.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Diamond Hill community takes care of each other

When we came to the U.S. as children, things were simpler and quieter. We have always lived in parts of Diamond Hill and Northside. Our family of 10 moved around. We finally settled down in 1991 to the current house we have now and have lived in the community since.
FORT WORTH, TX
#Medal Of Honor#State Funeral#War#Americans
CBS DFW

Dallas County raises COVID-19 risk level to yellow

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The COVID-19 risk level for Dallas County has been raised to yellow.  Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Wednesday that with the recommendation of the Public Health Committee for Dallas County, the COVID-19 risk level should be raised.  The committee noted that the risk levels in Tarrant and Collin Counties were recently increased to yellow.  The primary reason that the risk level has been raised is due to much of the population not being vaccinated or being under vaccinated – meaning they have not received all doses or boosters. In a letter to the judge, the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Haltom City Resident Grieves Neighbor, Budding Friendship

We’re learning more about the young woman killed in her home in Haltom City and the budding friendship between her and a neighbor that has now been cut short. Mabel Figueroa said the bullets flew past her head Saturday. Once she got her footing and realized what was happening, she sent text messages to check on neighbors.
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed in fight between Fort Worth roommates

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was killed and another injured in a fight in Fort Worth early Monday morning. Police said the roommates were fighting in a home near Berry and Mitchell boulevards on the southeast side of the city. The man who died was stabbed. The other man...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Hosting 6th Expunction Event to Clear Criminal Records

An arrest – even for some of the most minor crimes – can follow people their entire lives and prevent job opportunities, education and housing. Dallas County is hosting its sixth Expunction Expo, allowing those eligible to have criminal records cleared. Texas law allows records to be expunged...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Criminal records up for expunction during Dallas County expo

DALLAS, Texas — Having a criminal record can cause a stain on your reputation, not just personally but professionally as well. We’ve all heard stories of employers denying jobs to those with past criminal offenses, even if “small.” However, with Dallas County’s Expunction Expo, all that are eligible can walk away with a clean slate.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

