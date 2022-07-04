Dallas family hoping WWII Medal of Honor recipient will be given state funeral

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The COVID-19 risk level for Dallas County has been raised to yellow. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Wednesday that with the recommendation of the Public Health Committee for Dallas County, the COVID-19 risk level should be raised. The committee noted that the risk levels in Tarrant and Collin Counties were recently increased to yellow. The primary reason that the risk level has been raised is due to much of the population not being vaccinated or being under vaccinated – meaning they have not received all doses or boosters. In a letter to the judge, the...

