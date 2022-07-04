ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra closes their Celebrate America Tour on July 4; Wheeling celebrates Independence Day

By Baylee Martin
WTRF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At Heritage Port in Wheeling there are tons of food and vendors for the July Fourth celebration, but...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

St. Michael Parish Festival is back after three years

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the area’s longest running and most popular festivals is back after three years. For the first time since 2019, the St. Michael Parish Festival is once again a three-day event and it kicks off tomorrow evening. There will be two live bands...
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

Preston County native looking forward to teaching career in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School graduate and Preston County resident Bailey Olinger has been awarded an Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship. The scholarship will pay up to $10,000 per year for eligible college expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, and textbooks. The scholarship will pay education expenses for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

4th of July festivities continue at Historic Fort Steuben

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The 4th Of July Festivities continue tonight in Steubenville. Historic Fort Steuben is the place to be in Jefferson County Monday night. They have fun and games for the kids in their large field. Around 6 there will be a concert down at the amphitheater with three different acts and following that […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WBOY 12 News

Steak ‘N Shake to open in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fast food chain Steak ‘N Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with a new location coming to Star City. The franchise location was originally planned to be built in 2019. Those plans fell through somewhere along the way but were picked up again recently. Star City’s […]
STAR CITY, WV
WTRF

4th of July karaoke at Wellsburg Central Park

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may be just setting up for your 4th of July festivities, but Wellsburg has been festive all week. Not only have they had bands playing every day since Monday, they’ve already finished a volleyball tournament, a fishing tournament and a cornhole competition. The...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Duck Derby takes flight at Wellsburg Wharf

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Even among their week-long celebration, Wellsburg still had time to launch some ducks off the dock. It was their first Kiwanis Club Duck Derby tonight, where contestants paid 10 bucks per duck. The first five ducks to cross the finish line at the 6th St. wharf won their owners some incredible […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg’s 4th of July Oil Can Derby

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Wellsburg celebrated the 4th of July with an American tradition, oil can racing. People have traveled from all over the Ohio Valley to Brooke County for the event. This year 41 crews came to compete. Officials say this event has been going on for decades, but this year has been quite the […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $437,989 […]
REAL ESTATE
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ohio man drowns in West Virginia's Cheat Lake on Fourth of July

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — A man drowned at Cheat Lake, West Virginia, on Monday, July 4. The victim has been identified as Thomas Burt, 37, from Martins Ferry, Ohio. Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies say they received a report of a drowning at Cheat Lake at approximately 1:40 p.m. Authorities...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Rose

Meet Rose! 8-year-old sweetheart that doesn’t have a bad bone in her body. She’s very comfortable and nice around people. Very sweet and laid back and very robust and healthy. Rose came to the Brooke County Animal Shelter, where everyone absolutely loves her, from people who took good care of her but breed her an […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

A locally-made movie wins big in film festivals

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A locally-made movie has won big in three different film festivals. “How to Tie a Tie” was recognized in the Silicon Valley Queer Film Festival, Athvikvaruni India International Film Festival, and Midwest Slam Fest. Filmmaker Shawn Holmes created the coming of age storyline. The teen in the movie was abandoned by […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

DMV new location in Marion County opens

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County DMV driver testing site has a new location in White Hall.  Starting Tuesday, July 5, the office is located at 2800 Middletown Commons. The previous location in Marion Square closed on Thursday. DMV agents at the new location can process vehicle titles and registration and issue and renew driver’s licenses.  […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Historic original Wheeling Hospital building has new purpose

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A beautiful brick house at 110 15th Street has a rich history, and now a promising future. In 1853, four Sisters of St. Joseph arrived by stagecoach and established a hospital in this house. That hospital was the original Wheeling Hospital.  Now the Congregation of St. Joseph has gifted the property to […]
WHEELING, WV
WYTV.com

Power restored following outages in Valley

(WKBN) – Power has been restored in the Valley following outages earlier on Monday. At the height of the outages, over 3,000 people were without service in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Not all of the outages were related.
COLUMBIANA, OH

