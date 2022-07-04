ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

10.27 Healing Partnership's Canopy Conversations aim to lighten emotional load

By Briana Smith
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeRrq_0gUiKkuF00

10.27 Healing Partnership's Canopy Conversations aim to lighten emotional load 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the Covid-19 pandemic to community violence to constant life stressors, many people have a lot on their plate.

The 10.27 Healing Partnership in Squirrel Hill is trying to lighten the load by supporting residents on the street. The organization created Canopy Conversations and set up in different communities, including Squirrel Hill and Homewood.

Whether it's a quick interaction or a long conversation, Ranisa Davidson and Lauren Baumann are there to listen and provide mental health resources. Baumann is also a trauma therapist.

"I think so many people are dealing with so much anxiety and loneliness," said Davidson, who is the 10.27 Healing Partnership's program manager. "Our role isn't to solve their problems. We can't. We can't fix the problems. If we could, believe me, we would. Sometimes you just need a space, a safe and comfortable space to talk and just to process all the events that are going on in your life."

National health studies show two in five adults report symptoms of anxiety and depression and more than 40% of teenagers said they have constant feelings of sadness and hopelessness.

Alex Kraemer said he has anxiety and stops by for Canopy Conversations often.

"It's like a weight lifted off my shoulders," said Kraemer. "I feel like we all do need that. We need someone we can talk to, the little and the big things just to get it off our mind. Then we can focus on other stuff."

Kraemer described them as empathetic, a trait he developed because of them.

"I don't know what everyone is going through," he said. "We're so quick to blow someone off or assume something about somebody and push them aside. Going to therapy and talking to these lovely people, it's taught me that we all have a story."

A chapter that Davidson and Baumann are waiting to hear.

"They don't have to go through their struggles all by themselves," said Davidson. "That there's a space for them to come."

"When you're talking to someone who you know is absolutely listening to you and caring, it makes a world of difference," said KRAEMER.

Canopy Conversations happen every Monday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., typically in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: InvovleMINT effecting change in the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, InvovleMINT is addressing poverty and environmental problems at the same time. CEO Daniel Little said most of the positive change is happening in Hazelwood and Wilkinsburg at the moment but has plans to expand. Little said those who are involved in the program are called "Changemakers." They complete different environmental tasks in the community such as cleaning up trash or beautifying neighborhoods. They document those actions and receive community credits that act like money. These community credits can be used at participating stores, businesses, and even bakeries and grocery stores. Then these businesses can also put the credits toward other tasks such as waste aversion, which helps protect the environment. You can get involved and learn more on their website at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: July 6, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics.Burgh BusRania's CateringAllegheny Health NetworkHighmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield The Challenge: USACommonwealth Charter AcademyPTL Social Media:FacebookInstagramTwitter
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Veteran receives new home thanks to non-profit group

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One local veteran has a new home thanks to a non-profit group.For months, volunteers have been doing renovations on the home, getting it ready. On Monday, leaders with Heroes Never Alone handed over the keys to the house.The leaders said it's the first in what they hope is long series of efforts to help the men and women who've served our country.Heroes Never Alone said in addition to affordable housing, it wants to support veterans by connecting them to a support network after their service ends.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills Community Outreach collecting school supplies for families in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- North Hills Community Outreach will be holding a collection event to gather school supplies for families in need.The organization is asking for donations of notebooks, binders, erasers, glue sticks, crayons, and other supplies.Gift cards that can be used for clothes are also being accepted.Items can be dropped off at the following locations:Main Office (Food pantry on site)1975 Ferguson RoadAllison Park, PA 15101412-487-63169am-4pm weekdaysNHCO Millvale (Food pantry on site)Millvale Community Center416 Lincoln Ave., 2nd floorMillvale, PA 15209412-487-63169am-4pm weekdays﻿NHCO North Boroughs (Food pantry on site)Greenstone Methodist Church939 California Ave.Pittsburgh, PA 15202412-487-63169am-4pm weekdaysItems are being accepted through August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, South Side businesses discuss solutions to violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey is keeping his promise to residents and business owners on Pittsburgh's South Side to help curb the violence that has plagued the area. More than a dozen business owners joined Gainey at the Carson City Saloon Wednesday afternoon to continue to search for solutions to make Carson Street a safer place to live, work and visit. Minutes after the meeting, Gainey was positive and determined that a resolution to make the South Side safer will come to fruition. He said the key is working together but stressed this won't happen overnight.A six-block stretch of Carson Street...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Protecting your animals during holiday fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we head towards tonight's fireworks in the community or in the backyard, while the celebrations are a sensory enjoyment for us, what about our dogs?Veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson says the fireworks can make your dog fearful."Please don't take them to the firework events because most dogs are scared to death when they hear those loud noises and they don't understand it," Dr. Hutchinson said.Dr. Hutchinson also says that the fireworks can make dogs fearful, leading them to bite or even be able to get out of their collars.Dr. Hutchinson says if there are going to be fireworks near your home, you could keep the dogs in an inner room or in a crate. Music can be used to help give them something to listen to other than the fireworks.For horse owners, it's suggested to keep the animals in their stall to help keep them safe.Cats are also sensitive to the loud blast of fireworks and will often respond by trying to find a place to hide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

KDKA reporter leaving Pittsburgh for Denver

KDKA reporter/anchor Amy Wadas is leaving her hometown station for a new adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Wadas announced Monday on social media that July 14 would be her last day with KDKA-TV, which hired her in 2014. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Carlos Santana postpones Pittsburgh concert after collapsing during show in Detroit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Carlos Santana has postponed his concert that was scheduled for Wednesday night at Star Lake after he collapsed during a show in Michigan on Tuesday.The legendary guitarist collapsed on stage, after having been performing for around an hour.Santana's manager told CBS News in a statement that Santana had suffered "heat exhaustion and dehydration."  A video shared on Twitter from the concert showed Santana waving as he left the stage.Santana was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, and the statement provided by his manager said he was "doing well."A message posted to Facebook from Santana said the following:"To one and all - thank you for your precious prayers - Cindy and I are good just taking it easy - forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out - blessings and miracles to you all."Santana's show that was scheduled for Wednesday night at The Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed.A rescheduled date has not been provided and updates will come from Live Nation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Safety prepares for fun, fireworks, and other Independence Day celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Independence Day is almost here! In about 35 hours, thousands are expected to pack into Point State Park for fun, food, and the annual fireworks show. With the celebration on the horizon, city leaders have laid out how they plan to keep the celebrations safe. It's an event each summer that draws so many to the city and Pittsburgh Public Safety has said that there will also be plenty of blue lights in the city. To ensure it is a safe and family-friendly environment, several branches of law enforcement will be roaming the streets like Pittsburgh Police,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Pretty Up Beechview' kicks off the holiday weekend cleaning up the streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of neighbors spent their holiday weekend cleaning up the street of Beechview. Members of "Pretty Up Beechview" say they've been doing this for around 20 years. They believe their efforts are making a difference. "When we first started, we had dump sites all over the neighborhood that we worked with, partner organizations such as Allegheny Cleanways to remediate," said Marya Pittaway. "Over the years, we have tackled them and it's to the point this year we struggled to find dump sites." For those looking to join them, they are out on the first Saturday of every month from April through October.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University exploring EMS partnership program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University are working on a possible partnership. It's all to help study a new program involving Pittsburgh's EMS personnel. According to a report from the Trib, Pittsburgh is the third city in the country to allow first responders to give buprenorphine. Buprenorphine is used to treat and help someone going through an overdose withdrawl. That can happen after they are given Narcan. Johns Hopkins wants to analyze the data and see when there is a recurrence of overdose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Fried chicken chain eyeing Youngstown for future location

Fried chicken lovers could have a new restaurant to look forward to in the Valley, as one popular fast food chain is looking to bring a new location to Youngstown. Fried chicken chain, Bojangles will be opening up some new stores in Northeast Ohio and is eyeing Youngstown for further development.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Cases Numbers Increase

COVID cases ticked back up this past week in Butler County. According to Department of Health numbers, there were 250 new cases of COVID over the last seven days, which is about 90 more compared to the previous week. Statewide hospitalizations have held fairly steady. We’re expected to hear an...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Brookline Farmers' Market returns with fresh food for weekend barbecues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for fresh food for your Fourth of July barbecue? You can find it today at the Brookline Farmers' Market taking place at Connon Park on Brookline Boulevard. It begins on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. The market takes place each Sunday through October. Each week there will be different unique vendors offering all kinds of food.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Will Shell's cracker plant be an economic boom or environmental bust?

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After a decade of planning and construction, Shell's cracker plant in Beaver County is finally about to open. While some say it's already created jobs and is poised to bring an even bigger economic boom to the region, others worry it'll be nothing more than an environmental bust. If you haven't yet seen the cracker plant for yourself, it's worth a trip to...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Environmentalists watch water quality with cracker plant set to open in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shell's cracker plant in Beaver County is finally set to open later this summer.And while some say it's a long-awaited economic boost for the region, others say it's going to be an environmental bust. KDKA-TV recently took a trip down the Ohio River with captain Evan Clark of Three Rivers Waterkeeper to the plant site in Potter Township."We're out here looking to protect drinkable, swimmable and fishable waters," Clark SAID.Before Shell flips the switch, Clark has been testing the waters for chemicals associated with the plant. He will establish baseline readings against which it'll be determined if...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Here are the 10 best Italian restaurants around Youngstown, according to Tripadvisor

There’s no shortage of authentic Italian eats in the Mahoning Valley. “In the late 1800s, Italian immigrants began to arrive in the Mahoning Valley, settling in places like Youngstown, Warren, Lowellville and Niles. They brought with them their culture, and an abundance of food – including pasta. That food has become a staple of restaurants everywhere, including in Trumbull County,” wrote Valley native Vince Guerrieri in 2018, when covering Trumbull County’s Italian Food Trail for TourismOhio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

Police: Nurse attacked by patient at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — A Tarentum man is facing charges after police said he attacked a nurse at Allegheny General Hospital. The incident happened Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, the nurse was called into Dakota Guerre’s room after Guerre, 22, was allegedly attempting to leave the hospital. Guerre allegedly...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy