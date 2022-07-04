10.27 Healing Partnership's Canopy Conversations aim to lighten emotional load 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the Covid-19 pandemic to community violence to constant life stressors, many people have a lot on their plate.

The 10.27 Healing Partnership in Squirrel Hill is trying to lighten the load by supporting residents on the street. The organization created Canopy Conversations and set up in different communities, including Squirrel Hill and Homewood.

Whether it's a quick interaction or a long conversation, Ranisa Davidson and Lauren Baumann are there to listen and provide mental health resources. Baumann is also a trauma therapist.

"I think so many people are dealing with so much anxiety and loneliness," said Davidson, who is the 10.27 Healing Partnership's program manager. "Our role isn't to solve their problems. We can't. We can't fix the problems. If we could, believe me, we would. Sometimes you just need a space, a safe and comfortable space to talk and just to process all the events that are going on in your life."

National health studies show two in five adults report symptoms of anxiety and depression and more than 40% of teenagers said they have constant feelings of sadness and hopelessness.

Alex Kraemer said he has anxiety and stops by for Canopy Conversations often.

"It's like a weight lifted off my shoulders," said Kraemer. "I feel like we all do need that. We need someone we can talk to, the little and the big things just to get it off our mind. Then we can focus on other stuff."

Kraemer described them as empathetic, a trait he developed because of them.

"I don't know what everyone is going through," he said. "We're so quick to blow someone off or assume something about somebody and push them aside. Going to therapy and talking to these lovely people, it's taught me that we all have a story."

A chapter that Davidson and Baumann are waiting to hear.

"They don't have to go through their struggles all by themselves," said Davidson. "That there's a space for them to come."

"When you're talking to someone who you know is absolutely listening to you and caring, it makes a world of difference," said KRAEMER.

Canopy Conversations happen every Monday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., typically in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.