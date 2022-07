With temperatures reaching triple digits on the heat index in Oklahoma, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is calling on area employers to protect workers indoors and outdoors – from the dangers of heat illness. The heat index are expected to be at or above 100 degrees in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, for the next week. Nearly 3 out of 4 heat illness fatalities happen during the first week of work. New and returning workers need to build tolerance to heat by taking frequent breaks and working shorter shifts in the heat to start.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO