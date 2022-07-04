ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Armored Vehicle Set On Fire In Modesto; Suspect Arrested

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GD8XX_0gUiHxF500

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an armored police vehicle in Modesto over the weekend.

The Modesto Police Department says that someone set a retired armored vehicle on fire Saturday night at Tuolumne River Region Park.

The vehicle, which has cameras and clearly states “Smile – You’re On Camera,” sustained minor damage.

While authorities say an arrest was made, no information was given about the suspect, including whether or not the vehicle’s cameras led to the arrest.

The armored vehicle is not used for patrol, police say, rather it used to deter crime in high-crime areas.

Modesto is located roughly 80 miles south of Sacramento.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Girl, 15, Shot In Bed After Gun Goes Off In Garage Nearby; Suspect Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm after an incident where a teenage girl was shot while asleep in her bed. The Modesto Police Department says the 15-year-old was hurt back on July 2. Detectives believe the suspect, 22-year-old Giovanni Omar Gutierrez-Garcia, was handling the gun in the garage of a home near the teen’s residence when it went off. The bullet managed to go through the wall of the teen’s home and then hit her in the back. Police say Gutierrez-Garcia left the area after the incident, but he later turned himself in. He is now facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and inflicting great bodily injury in the commission of a felony. The girl is expected to survive her injuries, police say.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Child in Wagon Hospitalized for Injuries from Accident in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported that a child was injured in a pedestrian accident on July 4, 2022. The incident took place at approximately 11:20 a.m. along the 700 block of 15th Street between G Street and 15th Street. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Modesto That Left a Child...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Man walks away with 21 pairs of jeans from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans. Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored Vehicle#Crime#Police
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Person Expected To Survive After Being Shot By Officer In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have shot a suspect who allegedly attacked an officer in Modesto on Monday night. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive to investigate a reported disturbance. At the scene, one suspect allegedly attacked an officer – prompting an officer-involved shooting, police say. The person, only identified as a Modesto man, who was shot is expected to survive, police say. He is facing an attempted murder charge. No other details about the person’s condition, or what led up to the alleged attack, has been released. Police say the incident is being investigated by the department’s Investigations Division and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
modestogov.com

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation

July 5, 2022 - Modesto, CA. Last night, July 4, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive for a family disturbance. During the investigation, an adult male armed with a deadly weapon, attacked one of our officers. This resulted in the officer shooting the suspect.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Truck Crash on State Route 120 Near Stockton

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on SR-120 near Stockton on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The tractor-trailer collision occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. on State Route 120 and Sexton Road. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on SR-120 Near Stockton. A preliminary report revealed...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Hurt In Galt Shooting On Fourth Of July Night; All Expected To Survive

GALT (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after three people were found shot in a Galt neighborhood on Fourth of July night. Galt police say, just before 11 p.m., they started getting reports of multiple people shot along the 600 block of Myrtle Street. On July 4th, at 10:58 pm, Galt PD Dispatch began to receive reports of multiple people shot in the 600 block of Myrtle Ave. Ofcrs arrived within minutes & located 3 victims, who were transported the hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.#ShootingInvestigation pic.twitter.com/HIEiq0QDLy — Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) July 5, 2022 At the scene, officers found three adults who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers started first aid until medics arrived and took over. All three victims were then rushed to the hospital. Police say the three victims all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated. Still, police have not released any suspect information at this point.
GALT, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Galt Police investigating shooting that sends three to the hospital

The Galt Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 11 pm on the 4th of July. The shooting took place in the 600 block of Myrtle Ave. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The department posted an update on its Facebook page.
GALT, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Police Asking Public’s Finding Missing Teen

Sonora, CA– Sonora Police Department is asking for help with any information on a missing local teenager. Madirose Alarocn Calden was last seen after being dropped off by her father in downtown Sonora on June 30th. She was wearing black shorts, black boots, a black top, and carrying a backpack. She has several small tattoos on her arms and legs. Sonora Police is asking if anyone has any information, please contact the department.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy