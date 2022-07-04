Armored Vehicle Set On Fire In Modesto; Suspect Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an armored police vehicle in Modesto over the weekend.

The Modesto Police Department says that someone set a retired armored vehicle on fire Saturday night at Tuolumne River Region Park.

The vehicle, which has cameras and clearly states “Smile – You’re On Camera,” sustained minor damage.

While authorities say an arrest was made, no information was given about the suspect, including whether or not the vehicle’s cameras led to the arrest.

The armored vehicle is not used for patrol, police say, rather it used to deter crime in high-crime areas.

Modesto is located roughly 80 miles south of Sacramento.