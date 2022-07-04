Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Drew Wilson, Deputy Marcus Stigall, Deputy Brian France and Deputy James Fox were called out on a prowler complaint at a home off Buck Lane. Deputies arrived to find a man, later identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Owens of Manchester, trespassing there. During the investigation deputies also found 39-year-old Melissa Autenrieb and 41-year-old Angela Brock, both of London, trespassing there as well. Brock was also determined to be under the influence of drugs. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO