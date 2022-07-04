ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Maintaining Our Tree Canopy – An opinion

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the June 21 City Commission meeting, Julie Ferreira and Commissioner Kreger expressed concern regarding the weak protection of our mature trees in Fernandina Beach. Mike Lednovich immediately put this item on the agenda for the July 5 Commission Workshop. Amelia Tree Conservancy (ATC) shares these concerns and hopes the community...

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
residentnews.net

Goodwin House event venue violated zoning laws

St. Johns Quarter Historic District residents are concerned about a picturesque riverfront event venue at 1819 Goodwin St. called the Goodwin House and owned by Andy Allen’s Corner Lot Development. Corner Lot purchased the historic multi-family residential property across the street property this year and neighbors fear it could...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Permit issued to demolish River City Brewing Co.

The former River City Brewing Co. restaurant is coming down at 835 Museum Circle on the Downtown Southbank riverfront to make way for apartments. The city issued a permit July 1 for ELEV8 Demolition to take down the two-story building at a cost of $110,000. Jacksonville-based ELEV8 will demolish 22,148...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Gun Violence Prevention Discussion Hosted by Democratic Club of Amelia Island

Democratic Club of Amelia Island (DCAI) The Democratic Club of Amelia Island (DCAI) hosted a discussion at the Council on Aging in Fernandina Beach on June 30 focusing on preventing gun violence in the US. Jeffrey Tambasco, Deputy Chief, Fernandina Beach Police Department and Rachel Steele, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, were the featured speakers.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

America’s Youth announces Barbara Noden Memorial Scholarship Recipients

The Barbara Noden Memorial Scholarship was awarded Tuesday, July 5, at the America’s Youth Campus on South 11th Street. Barbara Noden who passed away 4 years ago, was a long-time supporter and volunteer coordinator of America’s Youth. The scholarships were presented by her husband, Malcolm Noden. Funds are provided by donations through the First Presbyterian Church of Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Fernandina Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hillwood pays city $1.9 million in profit proceeds for sale of Amazon center

Dallas-based developer Hillwood paid the city $1,917,029 from proceeds of the first-quarter sale of the Amazon.com center on 37.5 acres at 13450 Waterworks St. in AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center. Hillwood, the city’s master developer at the West Jacksonville business park, reported the payment in its required first-quarter update to...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Third-generation furniture retailer seeking new options after Ashley sale

After 20 years building up area Ashley HomeStore locations, Jacksonville business owner and investor Howard Fineman is “rewiring,” not retiring. Furniture-industry trade outlets reported May 17 that 1915 South, an Ashley HomeStore licensee, took over the four Jacksonville stores, one in Georgia and the distribution center, all led by Fineman.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Canopy#Sierra Club#Tree Care#City Commission#Tpz
southfloridareporter.com

Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 7.6.22

According to the latest FiveThirtyEight summary of polling across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis is heavily favored to win re-election, and Florida’s congressional delegation will be more than two-thirds Republican. This updated election forecast suggests the marquee races will be blowouts — and not just by Sunshine State standards....
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Regional Sheriffs fall in behind T.K. Waters bid to be top Jax cop

The Ron DeSantis-backed candidate racks up more major endorsements. Republicans continue to coalesce around now-retired Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters ahead of the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis weeks ago, secured the backing of five regional Sheriffs in his bid to be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A coming to San Jose, renovating and expanding in Yulee

Two more Chick-fil-A locations are in review for Northeast Florida. The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for a 3,581-square-foot Chick-fil-A on 1.03 acres at 11701 San Jose Blvd. Plans show interior seating and a double drive-thru. The city calculated a fee of $126,025 to mitigate the traffic impact.
YULEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan internal poll shows her leading Jacksonville mayoral race

'Her nearest competitors are far behind and have a difficult path to closing the gap.'. Democrat Donna Deegan, a former Jacksonville television journalist, released a poll Wednesday showing her leading the 2023 mayoral race. An internal poll conducted by Frederick Polls has Deegan up in the race, with 30% support....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy