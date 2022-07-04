ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Found Safe After Raft Deflates On American River

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was found safe Monday on the American River after their raft deflated near Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a rescue team responded around 1:30 p.m. to River Bend Park and later found the person stranded on the shoreline.

The person was rescued and reunited with the rest of their rafting party.

This rescue comes a day after a swimmer was reported missing in the American River near Discovery Park and the Interstate 5 overpass.

While crews searched for the man by boat and jet ski Sunday evening, the mission has since turned into a recovery effort.

Also over the weekend, three men went missing in the delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers , about 40 miles south of Sacramento.

The men had swam out to help a child caught in the current and were swept away. They are presumed dead.

