ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shooting Near Chicago Casts Pall Over Local Fourth of July Events

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L53mE_0gUiGLbg00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Southland law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch on local Fourth of July celebrations Monday evening, after a holiday parade in a Chicago suburb turned deadly when someone opened fire, killing at least six people.

"The Long Beach Police Department is aware of a recent national act of violence. Although there are no known credible threats of violence to our city, we are maintaining a vigilant posture and increasing our patrol presence through the city, including at public events," Long Beach police tweeted Monday.

Neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were commenting on the Illinois shooting when reached by City News Service, but officers and deputies were scheduled to be on hand at the area's many parades and fireworks shows Monday.

"Today 6 people were killed and 24 injured during a shooting incident at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois," the sheriff's department tweeted. "LASD sends its prayers and condolences to the victims and their families. We want to remind everyone to stay safe and always report suspicious activity."

A police watch commander in Huntington Beach, which had a major parade Monday morning and has a fireworks show scheduled Monday night, said police are not doing anything different than what they would normally do for a Fourth of July celebration.

Monday's tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois, began at about 10:14 a.m. local time when a man between the ages of 18 and 20 with long black hair opened fire on a parade that included several police officers and firefighters. The suspect, who was still at large hours later, apparently fired from a rooftop, according to authorities in that city.

Six people died and at least 24 more were injured. Authorities urged those in the area to shelter in place as they hunted for the suspect.

The Chicago White Sox canceled a fireworks show that was scheduled to follow their game against the Minnesota Twins, and said a moment of silence would be held for the victims before the game.

President Joe Biden issued the following statement:

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. ...I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries. I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law ... and I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Body found in lake at SoFi Stadium

A body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Divers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau were also sent to...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Search underway in lake at SoFi Stadium for possible body

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Crews are responding to SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood on a report of a possible body in the lake. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting someone who went into the nearby lake and did not come out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton Records THREE Murders on 4th of July

COMPTON – A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. This was the third murder recorded in the city on July 4. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen.
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, CA
State
Illinois State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

LAPD looking for suspects in downtown murder

Police have released surveillance footage from the scene of a murder in downtown Los Angeles. LAPD say they're looking for Deshawn Dequan Porter and the woman seen in this footage who police say aided Porter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man killed by illegal fireworks explosion

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — Officials said that the fireworks that killed a man in California on the Fourth of July were illegal. The victim, who has not been identified, was handling “suspected illegal, high-grade fireworks” when they exploded, Michael Chee, a Montebello city spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. Chee told the newspaper that the victim was found unconscious in his yard.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

3 men followed, robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Grove: LAPD

Police are searching for three armed suspects who apparently followed and robbed three men in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning. The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a 76 gas station on Melrose Avenue near North Fairfax Avenue. The victims had gold chains, two wallets, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gold […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pall#Independence Day#Minnesota Twins#Violent Crime#City News Service#Lasd#Illinoi
mynewsla.com

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff Visit Santa Monica Fire Station

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited a Santa Monica fire station Monday, where Harris briefly addressed the deadly shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Harris, who was at her Brentwood home this weekend, arrived via motorcade at Santa Monica...
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

LASD cracks down on illegal fireworks this 4th of July

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were out in full force Monday, making sure everyone was safe from illegal fireworks this 4th of July. Even before sundown, you could hear the loud popping sound of illegal fireworks in one Ladera Heights neighborhood. Deputies say that the majority of calls they get for fire and paramedics on Independence Day are for people suffering from burns, typically from illegal fireworks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 wanted in connection with robbery in Placentia

PLACENTIA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery of a business in Placentia. It happened on July 6 just before 2:30 a.m. at a business in the 100 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard. According to police, the two suspects smashed the glass front...
PLACENTIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parades
CBS LA

Uptown Whittier compromises on new plan for outdoor dining

More change coming to Uptown Whittier as the city strikes a compromise for the contentious outdoor patios."You'll see sometimes during the week there's not a whole lot of people, so I understand the car situation," said Whittier resident Erika Martinez said. While the outdoor dining options served as lifelines for restaurants during the pandemic, the closed-off streets limited traffic to stores in the area — a major concern for the owner of Greenleaf Botanicals who calls the area a ghost town. "It really affected us because there's no one there," said Moses Beltran, who has owned his business for three years. "We...
WHITTIER, CA
nypressnews.com

Woman attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the “South Tacos Stand” before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy