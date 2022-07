BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Without significant rainfall over the past few weeks, Warren County and the surrounding areas are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, we are currently at a category D0, which means Forage crops and pasture are stressed; producers feed livestock early, the ground is hard, and agriculture ponds and creeks begin to decline. This is the reason for burn bans that have been declared in the region over the last week. Luckily, we are not at the point where we are facing water restrictions, but we still need to remain cautious.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO