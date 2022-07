Khabib Nurmagomedov has a rather unique idea on how to cement himself as the “Michael Jordan of MMA.”. Last year, we ran a story that described Khabib as going “full Michael Jordan.” This was because, like Jordan decades earlier, it was reported that Khabib would be retiring as the #1 ranked athlete in his craft only to try his hand at another sport. For Jordan, that sport was baseball; and for Nurmagomedov, it was reportedly soccer after he was believed to have signed a pro soccer contract.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO