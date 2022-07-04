ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Tom Powers, 91, of Spencer Formerly of Hartley

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate family graveside services for 91-year-old Tom Powers of...

Fred Tanner, 90, of Hartley

Services for 90-year-old Fred Tanner of Hartley will be Saturday, July 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HARTLEY, IA
First Congregational Church in Spencer Celebrating 150 Years

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Religion and faith appear to have been one of the first things to really take off when Spencer was formed as multiple parishes, including First Congregational Church, celebrate 150 years this summer. Lifelong member Tom Howe tells KICD News his relatives date back to the founding...
SPENCER, IA
LaVonne Kness, 91, of Spirit Lake

Funeral services for 91-year-old LaVonne Kness of Spirit Lake will be Friday, July 8th, at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Spencer, IA
Obituaries
Spencer, IA
Hartley, IA
Elane Flinders of Sutherland

A Celebration of Life for Elane Flinders of Sutherland will be Saturday, July 9th, from 1-4 p.m. at Sweeney’s Bar in Sutherland.
SUTHERLAND, IA
City of Spencer Rules Trailer Park Uninhabitable

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
SPENCER, IA
Zimmerman funeral services announced

Funeral services for Mark Zimmerman, 56, of Spencer will be held Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Marshfield. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Lucille Tack Center at Spencer High School and on Friday, July 8 at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A live stream of the services will be carried on the Faith Lutheran Church-Marshfield YouTube channel. Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, is assisting the family. Burial will be at Thompson Valley Cemetery near Osseo at 4 p.m. Zimmerman died peacefully at his home on June 29, after a 4 ½-year battle with cancer.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Tom Powers
Two Boys Taken To Hospital By Ambulance After Sioux Center Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — Two boys were taken to a hospital after an accident in Sioux Center on Friday, July 1, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that at about 10:45 a.m., 47-year-old Gina Arrenondo of Sheldon was driving a 2010 Ford Edge northbound on Highway 75 in Sioux Center. They tell us that 25-year-old Fabian Chilel Velasquez of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 in a 2010 Kia Sedona, behind Arrenondo. They say that 22-year-old Reynaldo Chilel Chilel of Sioux Center was also northbound on 75 behind Chilel Velasquez in a 2005 Ford Explorer.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
DROWNING NEAR ROCK VALLEY, IOWA

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED YESTERDAY IN ROCK VALLEY, IOWA. AUTHORITIES RECEIVED A CALL REPORTING A MALE WAS SWIMMING IN A POND, NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDER AND DID NOT RESURFACE. THE MALE WAS EVENTUALLY LOCATED AND REMOVED FROM THE...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Man’s Weekend Drowning In NW Iowa Is Under Investigation

(Sioux Center, IA) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in a pond north of Rock Valley. Sioux County Communications received a 911 call Monday reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface. Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. He was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce Announces Walleye Weekend Grant Recipients

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce has awarded six recipients with grants from proceeds brought in during Walleye Weekend in May. In total, 23 thousand five hundred dollars was given after more than two thousand anglers came to the area from 16 different states. Among the grants given is 10 thousand dollars to the The Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club, four thousand each for the Okoboji Protective Association , East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation and Spirit Lake Protective Association.
One man dead after drowning in a pond Monday near Rock Valley, Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday in a pond north of Rock Valley, Iowa. Authorities received a call about a man who was swimming in the pond, went underwater and did not resurface.
City of Royal Among Those Continuing to Clean-Up Following Tuesday Derecho

Royal, IA (KICD)– Several communities are continuing clean-up efforts after severe winds moved through the area Tuesday evening. The thunderstorm complex originally formed more than twelve hours before it even Northwest Iowa and has officially been declared a derecho, but many in the City of Royal including Sherman Nielsen though worst had past when the leading edge of the storm moved through.
ROYAL, IA
Man Convicted in 1969 Northern Iowa Crime Spree Dies in Prison

Fort Madison, IA (Radio Iowa)—A man convicted for playing a role in a 1960s crime spree through Northern Iowa has died in prison. Court records show Elvin Gilroy was one of four men to escape from a Central Minnesota prison in June 1969 before the group stole multiple vehicles, made their way to the local area and robbed grocery stores in Spirit Lake and Algona along with a filling station in Emmetsburg. The manager of the Algona store was apparently shot during incident and died from his injuries several days later.
IOWA STATE
Jury acquits Rock Valley man of attempted murder

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A jury has acquitted a Rock Valley, Iowa, man of attempted murder and other charges. At the conclusion of a three-day trial in Sioux County District Court, jurors on Friday found Jaime Martinez Montiel, 40, not guilty of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Urbandale Man Killed in Crash Near Algona

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Central Iowa man has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Kossuth County late Saturday evening. Law enforcement officials say a 911 call was received shortly before midnight for a motorcycle in the ditch less a mile south of the Oak Lake entrance. Upon arrival in the area, responding units found 43-year-old Matthew Strable dead.
ALGONA, IA

