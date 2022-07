All the talk about a looming recession may have you worried about your finances. You aren't alone: Some 74% of U.S. consumers are concerned about a recession, according to a new survey from Empower and Personal Capital. In addition, 85% are worried about inflation and 56% are already seeing their standard of living declining, according to the survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by The Harris Poll between April 19 and 23.

