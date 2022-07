The Toyota Tundra is a great truck that has remained popular for years. In fact, it’s such a great truck that iSeeCars has named it the best used pickup truck that you can buy. What makes it so great? It has the highest quality score of any used full-size pickup truck on the list. The quality score is made up of reliability, retained value, and safety score. Here’s why a used Toyota Tundra is the way to go if you’re looking for something great that isn’t brand new.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO