The British Poet William Cowper once — and famously — wrote, “Variety is the very spice of life… that gives it all its flavour.” Cowper penned the sentiment more than 230 years ago, and, though it still rings true, it’s doubtful he had golf on his mind when he dreamed it up. Yet kudos to ol’ Will because if there’s a dominant theme to GOLF’s inaugural ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland, it’s variety. From the rambunctious links carved into the Emerald Isle’s Southwest coast to the elegant heathland courses dotted across the English countryside, diversity rules. True, links and heathland designs dominate the list (the top 24 are one or the other), but beyond you’ll find other course types, including common ground, moorland, parkland, cliff top, valley and downland.

