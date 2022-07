This weekend, the Poconos will see Latin and Caribbean cultures unite as the first-ever Latin Fusion Fest comes to Stroudsburg. On Saturday, July 9, the first-ever Latin Fusion Fest will take place, presented by the Sherman Theater and the Pocono Mountains Chamber of Commerce. The celebration will begin at 2:00 PM and run until 6:30 PM in Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square at 7th and Main Streets. Admission is free to this family-friendly event, and attendees are invited to celebrate the sights, sounds, and flavors of Latin and Caribbean cultures, including live music, food, vendors, and fun for all ages.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO