The acquisition of Greenbriar Treatment Centers by Aliquippa-based Gateway Rehabilitation Center has been completed. The agreement was announced in March, and means the detoxification and inpatient facility in Washington is now a Gateway facility. That’s also the case for the long-term inpatient residential facility at Waynesburg’s WHS Greene hospital and an outpatient facility in North Strabane. Greenbriar had been operating six other outpatient facilities in the Pittsburgh region and two halfway houses.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO