ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves celebrating 4th of July with fireworks show after game tonight

By Fred Kalil
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The St. Louis Cardinals are in town for a 4-game...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway filled with entertainment options

This weekend NASCAR returns to the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time this season for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and the Alsco Uniforms 250. Between those two races, there are 650 miles of NASCAR action on tap, but race weekend in Atlanta is full of entertainment even when the cars aren’t on the track. Here’s a few fun activities fans won’t want to miss while at AMS this weekend:
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Football pioneer reflects on 1956 Sugar Bowl controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. - Considering Georgia Tech made such a big impact on the life of 89-year-old Robert "Bobby" Grier, Sr., it’s kind of astounding that he took his first-ever steps on the campus just last month. Now an Air Force veteran and cancer survivor, Grier was a University of...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Bankhead became a hip-hop landmark

This story was produced by Canopy Atlanta, a community-led journalism nonprofit that collaborates with Atlantans—from assigning stories to reporting and presenting them. More than 75 Bankhead community members helped choose and produce the stories for CA’s Bankhead Issue, including this one. Before Vincent “Pudgy” Richardson and brothers Kevin...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: National best BBQ survey disses Atlanta

The list of great barbecue joints around Atlanta is practically endless. Creative Loafing has covered many of them over the years — Fox Bros., Heirloom Market, GQ’s, 678 Korean, Greater Good and Community Q are just a handful. So it comes as a surprise that something called Lawn...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#4th Of July#The First Game#The St Louis Cardinals#The Atlanta Braves#The Cincinnati Reds
CBS 46

2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race Results

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 53rd Running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race heralded the iconic event’s return to its traditional one-day July 4 format for the first time since 2019. Almost 50,000 runners and walkers took part in the race in person or virtually, according to a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend Look Up Atlanta 4th of July celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands attended the Southeast’s largest fireworks show in its return to Centennial Olympic Park Sunday night in downtown Atlanta. Look Up Atlanta honored America’s 246th birthday and showcased the best of Atlanta including its sports teams, cultural diversity, food and art. The fireworks show...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
secretatlanta.co

5 Incredible Spots To Go River Tubing In And Around Atlanta

When that summer sun is blazing bright over the ATL during the hotter months, many head straight to the river for a few hours of floating in total relaxation. If this sounds like the perfect day out for you, then you’re in luck! There are many companies around Atlanta providing excellent river tubing experiences, supplying you with the tubes and the route, so there really is no need to stress! Keep scrolling for some summer inspiration, with these awesome spots for river tubing.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near Atlanta

Enjoy peaches in all their tasty forms, like peach pie, at Southern Belle Farm. Photo courtesy Southern Belle Farm. Southern Belle Farm is a reliable source for great u-pick fun —throughout the seasons, visitors can pick strawberries, pumpkins, blueberries, blackberries, and more. But we're all about peach picking for this article and Southern Belle offers 10 different varieties of peaches (start ripening in early June and continue through the summer). U-pick peaches are $14.95 for half-peck; $23.95 for peck (when available). Visit the Country Market for pre-picked peaches, as well as tasty items like jams, jellies, breads, and more, and see the animal farm for a few minutes to oooh and ahhh.
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a fiery crash in SW Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

1 person dead after a fiery crash in SW Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, at least one person died following a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision was reported at about 6:10 a.m. on the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue [...]
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carlos Santana collapses on stage at Pine Knob show

FOX 2 - Music superstar Carlos Santana collapsed on stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston Tuesday night. Santana was 40 minutes into his set at the time of his collapse, according to witness Lori Pinson, a meteorologist at FOX 2. He was then treated onstage by EMS personnel. People who attended the concert said that he waved when he was taken off-stage.
CLARKSTON, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Top talent set for gospel music show at State Farm Arena

Some big names in gospel music are lined up to perform at the Super Friends Praise Fest in Atlanta this summer. The show on Saturday, Aug. 13, at State Farm Arena will feature stars of the genre such as Yolanda Adams, Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Marvin Sapp, Keke Wyatt, Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbett, Travis Greene, Le'Andria Johnson, Keyondra Lockett and Bishop Cortez Vaughn.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy