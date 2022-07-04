ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate Malia Obama's 24th birthday

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKbjn_0gUiAMhf00
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

It's Malia Obama's birthday!

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQHft_0gUiAMhf00
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby.

"Happy birthday, Malia," Obama wrote in the caption. "24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I'm so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you've become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

Malia's dad, former President Barack Obama also celebrated his daughter's birthday with a sweet throwback photo of them together when Malia was a baby.

"Happy Birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you've become -- you'll always be my baby," he wrote in an Instagram post. "And I will always be here to lift you up."

Malia Obama graduated from Harvard University in 2021. In March, Donald Glover told Vanity Fair that the 24-year-old is a writer for his new Amazon series, potentially titled "Hive."

"She's just like an amazingly talented person," Glover said. "She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," he added. "Her writing style is really great."

Previously, Malia Obama interned on Lena Dunham's "Girls" and at the Weinstein Company. She was also a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series "Extant."

Comments / 104

ChineeseNoodleBoy
1d ago

🤮 happy birthday to her fake and very rented daughter. So how much does renting kids cost these days?

Reply(2)
43
Vivian Madison Mahoney
6h ago

I just LOVE this incredible family!! Congratulations to all of your family for all of the milestones and successes you have each achieved individually and as a family!!!

Reply(1)
3
Silver King 92
1d ago

🇺🇸👀👎🥺😯 Again l ask??? Why is this News??? Nobody cares!!!!

Reply(1)
33
Related
RadarOnline

Dating Sasha Obama! Clifton Powell Breaks Silence About Son's Relationship With Barack's Youngest Daughter

Actor Clifton Powell spoke out about his son Clifton Powell Jr.'s ongoing relationship with former first daughter Sasha Obama, revealing he always reminds the 24-year-old to treat her with the utmost respect. "You know that they've been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?" said the Ray star, 66, during his appearance on the Dear Fathers podcast."So, it has helped me talk to Clifton about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to...
RELATIONSHIPS
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Malia Obama
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Lena Dunham
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Clifton Powell's Son Is Dating Sasha Obama, Actor Shares Advice He Gives

The Obama sisters have developed into young ladies right in front of our eyes. Malia and Sasha Obama were young girls when their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama became President and First Lady. The family faced constant criticism and vitriol during their tenure, but the Obamas remained close and private about their inner workings. This clandestine nature continues in the years that have followed their exit from the White House as paparazzi do their best to catch Malia and Sasha, especially now that they're dating, and recently, it was revealed that Sasha was seeing Clifton Powell Jr.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Harvard University#Vanity Fair
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Message Behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s White Alexander McQueen Suit

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing white for the summer. Kate Middleton re-wore her crisp white suit from Alexander McQueen on a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince William and Kate Middleton Visit COVID-19 Vaccination Center on U.K. National Day of Reflection Middleton made her first public appearance wearing the suit earlier this year to meet the Jamaican Prime...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Solange’s Son: Everything To Know About Her 17-Year-Old, Daniel

Solange Knowles has never let being the sister of superstar Beyonce cast a shadow over her, as she has gone on to have her own amazing singing career; she collected a Best R&B Performance Grammy for her song “Cranes in the Sky” in 2017. While making a name for herself in the industry, Solange also thrived as a single working mother, successfully raising her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr, who goes by the name Julez. Find out all about Solange’s only child, below!
NFL
GMA

GMA

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy