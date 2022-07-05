ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'Terrified' Griner asks for freedom in letter to Biden

By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQml8_0gUiAEdr00
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on June 27, 2022 /AFP

American basketball star Brittney Griner asked US President Joe Biden to free her from a Russian prison in a handwritten letter Monday, portions of which were made public by her family.

Two-time Olympic champion Griner, detained in Russia since February on drug smuggling charges, told Biden she fears she might never be freed.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote.

Griner's trial began Friday on charges she tried to smuggle vape cartridges with hashish oil into Russia. She faces up to 10 years in prison. The next hearing in her case is set for Thursday.

US officials have said Griner is being wrongfully detained by Russia, where she has played in the Women's NBA off-season in previous years.

Griner, arrested only days before Russian troops invaded Ukraine, won a 2014 WNBA crown with the Phoenix Mercury. She's a two-time league scoring champion and eight-time All-Star center.

The 31-year-old told Biden in her letter she understands there are many matters he is handling but implored him not to forget her and other Americans being held in Russia.

"I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees," Griner wrote. "Please do all you can to bring us home.

"I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home."

Griner's letter was presented to the White House on the US Independence Day holiday, which Griner says has an all-new meaning for her this year.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran," Griner said.

"It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."

Comments / 34

nope
1d ago

Bottom line, she’s a common criminal. No better or worse than all the rest of the Americans who think other countries are as lax about illegal drugs as america is. Publicizing her heartfelt letter aside, she’s an adult who made her own choices.

Reply(7)
14
miguel alvarez
1d ago

Brittney Griner voted for Biden? So, just because she voted for him, she's entitled for Biden to work something with Russia for her release? Doesn't work that way especially for Biden. All he wanted was your vote, once he got it, he forgets all the promises he made if been elected .

Reply(2)
8
Will I AM DA man
2d ago

😂 Begging the country she disrespected to bail her drug using self out 🤦🤦🤦 NEVER... DO YOUR TIME BG & LEARN RESPECT

Reply
17
Related
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: ‘Terrified’ WBNA player writes letter to Biden pleading for freedom from Russia

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Hashish#Us Wnba#The Khimki Court#Russian#The Phoenix Mercury#Americans#American Detainees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy