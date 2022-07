ALDA, Neb. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Alda man facing multiple charges related to pivot wire thefts in rural Hall County. Charles Swisher Jr., 56, is charged with six counts of felony theft by unlawful taking, one count of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, five counts of felony criminal mischief, two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, one count of tampering with physical evidence and seven counts of second-degree trespassing.

HALL COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO