July 5, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Johnson City lost the first game at Bristol July 4th on an error, score 2 to 1.”. “John Milhorn let Bristol down with 4 hits, pitched the game of his life and should have won the game, but alas one of those little errors lost it for him. The Johnson City team had five hits off Crookshanks but failed to hit in the pinch. This was one of the best games ever played on the Bristol diamond.”

