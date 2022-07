It's time for a new episode of the Good Ole Podcast. A lot of topics to discuss this week not only in Virginia sports but also in the college sports landscape. With USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten, what does it mean for the future of the ACC? We invite fellow 247Sports reporter Cam Lemons to the show to break down the scenarios around the ACC and possible realignment, while I also take a look at what it means for UVA.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO