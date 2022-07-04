ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Fireworks Stand Worker, Bicyclist Killed By Pickup Driver In DC July 4th Weekend

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Charles Jackson Photo Credit: DC Police Department (Twitter)/GoFundMe photo

Police have identified the bicyclist and fireworks stand worker struck and killed by a pickup truck driver suffering a medical episode July 4th weekend in Washington DC.

The Chevrolet Silverado driver had lost consciousness when he struck the westbound bicyclist — identified as 70 year-old Michael Hawkins Randall — on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Metro police said.

The Silverado then continued across the westbound and eastbound lanes and struck 64 year-old Charles Jackson, who was working in a fireworks stand. The vehicle came to rest on the east sidewalk of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page launched for Jackson remembered him as a diligent employee and beloved community member.

"For the past 20 years, Charles was a friend and business associate, and was instrumental in bringing the sale of fireworks to the N.E. D.C. community," campaign founder Allegra Burrell said.

"He was also a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend."

