Manhattan, NY

Man injured after shooter opens fire on couple in car outside Dior store in Soho

By Kerry Burke, John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

A shooter opened fire into a car on a bustling lower Manhattan streetcorner just outside Dior’s Soho store Monday afternoon, injuring a man inside, police said.

The shooter pulled up in a white BMW next to a man and his girlfriend sitting in a gray sedan on Greene St. near Prince St. just after 5 p.m., fired off at least three rounds, and drove off, police sources said.

The victims’ vehicle also fled the scene and headed to Beth Israel Hospital. The man, 27, was shot in his right arm. It’s not clear if his girlfriend was wounded.

Police sources identified the girlfriend as a civilian member of the NYPD who’s been out on leave.

“There were shots, and the BMW was tearing away. At first I thought they were fireworks,” said a man who works in the area and didn’t give his name. “(The shooter) was heading toward Sixth Ave. in a white BMW with tints, so I couldn’t see him, and he was going fast.”

Cops recovered three shell casings from the ground Monday night, the sources said.

