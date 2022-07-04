ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Claremore Woman Working To Raise Awareness For Child Abuse Prevention

By Kristen Weaver
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYg0V_0gUi7Gu700

A Claremore woman is hoping to become the next cover girl for a national magazine in an effort to help children.

Katie Drilling is currently in the top of her group.

She said she never imagined this could happen!

Drilling said her friend entered her into the contest.

She works for the Child abuse network in Tulsa and says she wants to win this to give back to the children she serves.

"They are our future; they need somebody to advocate on their behalf," Drilling said.

As a single mother to three beautiful girls, Katie Drilling said her kids always come first.

"I am so thankful and proud to be their mom."

Katie works for the Child Abuse Network in Tulsa and was a DHS investigator for several years.

She said her job is incredibly challenging but rewarding.

"You see the happy ending, the success stories, which is the best part of it."

But one job Katie never thought she would have is modeling.

She said a friend nominated her for the Maxim Cover girl contest a few weeks back.

People can vote for their favorite women and the winner takes home $25,000, gets a photo shoot in Paris, and will appear on the cover with a two or three page spread.

"I would love to win, but the reason is for the kids. I would love to win to give back."

Katie said she's blown away by the response. She's in the top 15 in her group.

She said she wants to raise awareness about child abuse in Oklahoma and across the country.

"My story would be about the children and community," she said. "It means the world to me and hopefully these children."

Voting for the top 10 continues for a few more days and you can vote online once a day.

The winner will be announced next month.

Katie said if she wins, she'll give a lot of that prize money to help fight child abuse.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Standing Bear Tomahawk Returned To Ponca Tribe

More than a year after Brett Chapman first set out to get a Native American artifact returned to the Ponca tribe, the Tulsa attorney says his goal is complete. Harvard University has returned a tomahawk that once belonged to Ponca Chief Standing Bear. "It means a lot,” said Chapman. “It's...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremore, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Claremore, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

FreedomFest Firework Show Wraps Up In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans gathered at the RiverWest Festival Park Monday night in anticipation for the biggest firework show in town that shot off nearly 7,000 fireworks to celebrate our Independence Day. News On 6's Grant Stephens was live at the packed park right after the show ended with details...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man, Woman Identified In Bixby Deaths; Investigation Underway

A woman was found dead Wednesday in a Bixby home and a man was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. The Bixby Police Department has identified the couple as Martin Everett Smith and Sherry Gamble Smith. No cause of death has been released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Bixby Police with the investigation.
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Violent Crime
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Large Police Presence Near The Gathering Place

There is currently a large police presence in the 2800 block of S Cincinnati Ave near the Gathering Place. The Tulsa Police helicopter is currently above the scene. According to a reporter at the scene, gunshots could be heard and EMSA was moving towards the home. Details are limited at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa County Deputies Release Details About Homicide Suspect

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a homicide suspect after a man's body was discovered on Sunday. According to TCSO, deputies say they responded to a 9-1-1 call just after 11 p.m., Sunday night at a home near East 56th Street North and Lewis where 23-year-old Tyler Lane Kirk was found dead. Deputies say a family member discovered Kirk's body when she stopped by to check on him because he hadn't been returning text messages.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Chouteau Man Found Guilty In 2018 Murder

A Chouteau man is found guilty of stabbing another man to death in June 2018. 33-year-old Robert Kraft stabbed 32-year-old Justin Johnson through the heart. This happened at the Lake Country Mobile Home Park near Oologah. Kraft has previous felony convictions for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and...
CHOUTEAU, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy