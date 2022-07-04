Claremore Woman Working To Raise Awareness For Child Abuse Prevention

A Claremore woman is hoping to become the next cover girl for a national magazine in an effort to help children.

Katie Drilling is currently in the top of her group.

She said she never imagined this could happen!

Drilling said her friend entered her into the contest.

She works for the Child abuse network in Tulsa and says she wants to win this to give back to the children she serves.

"They are our future; they need somebody to advocate on their behalf," Drilling said.

As a single mother to three beautiful girls, Katie Drilling said her kids always come first.

"I am so thankful and proud to be their mom."

Katie works for the Child Abuse Network in Tulsa and was a DHS investigator for several years.

She said her job is incredibly challenging but rewarding.

"You see the happy ending, the success stories, which is the best part of it."

But one job Katie never thought she would have is modeling.

She said a friend nominated her for the Maxim Cover girl contest a few weeks back.

People can vote for their favorite women and the winner takes home $25,000, gets a photo shoot in Paris, and will appear on the cover with a two or three page spread.

"I would love to win, but the reason is for the kids. I would love to win to give back."

Katie said she's blown away by the response. She's in the top 15 in her group.

She said she wants to raise awareness about child abuse in Oklahoma and across the country.

"My story would be about the children and community," she said. "It means the world to me and hopefully these children."

Voting for the top 10 continues for a few more days and you can vote online once a day.

The winner will be announced next month.

Katie said if she wins, she'll give a lot of that prize money to help fight child abuse.

For more information, CLICK HERE.