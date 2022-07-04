ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

2 boys injured, one man dead, in a pair of Wilmington shootings

By Sean Greene
WDEL 1150AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo boys were hospitalized after they were shot early Monday morning in Northeast Wilmington. Wilmington Police said they located two boys,...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 2

Ms.
3d ago

Wilmington is soon small. There are cameras on almost every main street. Not unless they aren't functioning properly. Children are getting injured and it seems as if none of the City of Wilmington officials give a dam. They don't make public transparent public relations statements like other cities on other states. The state of Delaware does not share investigative reports with its citizens (victims) either. Shame on them. But, let a shooting of someone (adult or child) happen in the outskirts, it's like the national guard (marshal law) would be on-site in 30 minutes or less.

Reply
4
 

