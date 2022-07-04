Registration for Springfield youth baseball, softball leagues opens Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Springfield Parks and Recreation Department is offering fall softball and baseball leagues to youth ages 4 to 12 in the fall. Registration will be available at The Center on 401 North Main Street from July 5 to July 25, 2022.

Children must fall into the qualifying age groups as of August 1, 2022.

Participants will be led by volunteer coaches and instructed in throwing, catching and hitting skills, as well as learning to work as a team.

Team practice begins in August. Regular season play will be from September through October.

Springfield residents will be charged a $75 participation fee and non-residents will be charged $85. Team registration is $400 per team. Forms are available for download online.

Parents can also register for text notifications by subscribing online as well.