Editors note: On July 5 and 6, 1995, the Grateful Dead with Jerry Garcia would play their final shows in St. Louis. Two fans died (one of an overdose) at a Deadheads' encampment near Wentzville, and the next night 108 would be injured in a porch collapse at the same site, making it the most disastrous tour stop in the band's 30 year history. After the St. Louis shows, the Dead would play two more shows in Chicago on July 8 and 9, before Jerry Garcia died. This is the original account of a deck collapse that caused the injuries near St. Louis.

