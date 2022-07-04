Rallies for women’s reproductive rights form across several Alabama cities on July 4

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE 5:01 p.m.: Hours after asking for the public's help in locating escaped capital murder suspect Christina Thurman, CrimeStoppers announced the woman is back in custody. Thurman was arrested by the Montgomery Police Department and U.S. Marshals around Wednesday after an anonymous person called CrimeStoppers...
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is calling on the state's criminal justice system to reevaluate its "ultra-lenient" incentive time law following the line-of-duty death of Bibb County K-9 Deputy Brad Johnson. Johnson, and Bibb County Deputy Christopher Poole, were both shot during the pursuit of...
