ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Fair attendance averaging 46K per day

By Jared Aarons
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr8Fg_0gUi68xl00

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Attendance at the San Diego County Fair is down this year, compared to before the pandemic. But Fair officials say they intentionally capped attendance to focus on giving everyone a more positive experience.

"We're not focusing on those comparisons to 2019 because it's a different time in society. It's a different time at the fair," says Fair COO Katie Mueller. "We're really focused on the people that do come. What's their experience like? Was it worthwhile and how can we improve it in the future?"

Mueller says the Fair averaged around 46,000 paid attendees per day, although some days had more than 70,000 total people on site. The Fair capped paid attendance at 50,000 per day.

"That was our goal," Mueller says. "Part of the purpose of that was to provide a better guest experience for people to be able to move around freely to be able to socially distance a little bit, and to not have to wait in those lines and that kind of thing. So I think we've accomplished that."

Mueller says exit surveys and feedback from people at the fair indicate the plan worked. While official number won't come out until the board meeting in August, the Fair says per-capita spending is up, and people were staying longer. Mueller noticed the parking lots didn't have the same kind of turnover in the evenings that they saw in past years.

But the lower attendance did have an impact on vendors, who say smaller crowds cut into their profit.

"We definitely felt the lack of attendance," says Kimber Wilkinson, the owner of Hooked On Fish Tacos. "It cuts into the bottom line a lot, especially when you're a single person trying to make a living off the fair, doing a few fairs in the state, lack of people definitely hurts the pocket book."

Wilkinson says inflation also made this year more difficult, as the cost of food, labor, and travel increased.

"It hurt me to raise the prices. I didn't like doing it. I was forced to. So I just passed on that very, that exact percentage to the customer, so we didn't gouge them."

Mueller says she understands, as the fair dealt with inflation as well. Higher prices may be one of the reasons per capita spending rose. But the fair also lowered prices on parking, and they allowed people to bring in coolers with food and non-alcoholic drinks.

She says the fair will analyze everything over the summer to decide how to proceed in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Dozens of events set for Independence Day in San Diego County

Around San Diego, people were out enjoying the Fourth of July holiday. For many, it’s the first time they’ve had the chance to celebrate in public for a couple years. Nearly every city in San Diego County has festivities scheduled Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July as the nation observes its 246th anniversary.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego residents say water 'tastes like dirt'

SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 7 - 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Celebrate the weekend with a South bay block party, a reggae festival, and the kickoff of Pride Week!. Plus, more than 1,000 teams will hit the sand this weekend with their bats, balls, and most creative team names to kick-off 69 years of a San Diego tradition. This summertime staple draws teams from all over the world, but Over-the-Line originated right here in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
August, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
News 8 KFMB

Crowds pack San Diego beaches for 4th of July holiday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People started staking out spots in the sand bright and early Monday morning. San Diego beaches saw big crowds over the weekend. The 4th of July holiday is expected to be even busier. "It's gonna be crazy out here. We want to get a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#San Diego County Fair#Fish Tacos
NBC San Diego

The Parrots of El Cajon Color The Community

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Del Mar (CA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Del Mar, CA?. Located on the Pacific Coast, Del Mar is a laid-back beach town just about 20 minutes from San Diego, CA. Del Mar is popular for its beautiful beaches, upscale living, wonderful weather, and world-known racetrack. There are also great historic sites.
DEL MAR, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Electric pedicabs legal in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a lot less peddling when your pedicab is electric. "It is really convenient for the passengers. They go faster from the places, from spot to spot. They really enjoy the ride right now because they don't see you struggling," says Michal Wawrzynski, owner of Pedicab Limo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

New travel advisory for Tijuana and Rosarito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No matter where you travel to it's just a good idea to keep your eye on things," says Oceanside resident Jennifer Dehoog. She goes to Tijuana once a week to visit her doctor. Dehoog didn't seem concerned about the State Department's new travel warning. Officials...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Da Kine’s Plate Lunches reappear in La Mesa

For a moment, the two big ice cream scoops of rice resemble eyes looking back at me, and I imagine my plate lunch sort of looks like a smiley face emoji. I must really be hungry. And clearly, I’m projecting. The only smile here is the one gracing my lips,...
LA MESA, CA
techaiapp.com

15 Best San Diego Restaurants for Families: Where to Eat with Kids

Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy