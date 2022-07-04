A lot of planning went into July 4 celebration at Tom Brown Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Everyone's favorite fireworks show is back once again at Tom Brown Park. Though this event wasn't put together over night.

"It's a lot of fun and I really enjoy it," Brett Dennis General Manager for Ashley Pyrotechnics said.

For over Ten years Ashley Pyrotechnics has teamed up with the city of Tallahassee to put on the biggest fireworks show of the year. With a week's worth of preparation, the big day is finally here.

The fireworks company puts on over 100 shows a year, and although there has been a fireworks shortage, they are still ready and look forward to Tom Brown Park's Celebrate America event.

"For me I grew up watching fireworks because my dad loved them. I always thought the guys who did fireworks were magicians, they were something magical. To be able to give some of that magic out to the kids, that to me is so much fun it's so special," Dennis said.

Much like the fireworks show, the 4th of July event takes a lot of planning. With an expected number of 10,000 attendees event organizers like Mario Palmentieri says they begin planning as early as possible.

"Typically we start planning we start planning the 4th of July event in January, February normally," Mario Palmentieri a Recreation Supervisor said.

The annual family friendly celebration has been going strong for over 30 years. Still event organizers say that the ultimate payoff is the firework finale.

"Traditionally, I love the fireworks like a lot of people do. For us it's not only the culmination of the event but it's like that special feeling," Palmentieri said.

This year Star Metro's free shuttle rides will pick up at Governor Square Mall parking lot starting at 6 p.m.