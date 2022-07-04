ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

A lot of planning went into July 4 celebration at Tom Brown Park

By Kandace Blake
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Everyone's favorite fireworks show is back once again at Tom Brown Park. Though this event wasn't put together over night.

"It's a lot of fun and I really enjoy it," Brett Dennis General Manager for Ashley Pyrotechnics said.

For over Ten years Ashley Pyrotechnics has teamed up with the city of Tallahassee to put on the biggest fireworks show of the year. With a week's worth of preparation, the big day is finally here.

The fireworks company puts on over 100 shows a year, and although there has been a fireworks shortage, they are still ready and look forward to Tom Brown Park's Celebrate America event.

"For me I grew up watching fireworks because my dad loved them. I always thought the guys who did fireworks were magicians, they were something magical. To be able to give some of that magic out to the kids, that to me is so much fun it's so special," Dennis said.

Much like the fireworks show, the 4th of July event takes a lot of planning. With an expected number of 10,000 attendees event organizers like Mario Palmentieri says they begin planning as early as possible.

"Typically we start planning we start planning the 4th of July event in January, February normally," Mario Palmentieri a Recreation Supervisor said.

The annual family friendly celebration has been going strong for over 30 years. Still event organizers say that the ultimate payoff is the firework finale.

"Traditionally, I love the fireworks like a lot of people do. For us it's not only the culmination of the event but it's like that special feeling," Palmentieri said.

This year Star Metro's free shuttle rides will pick up at Governor Square Mall parking lot starting at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Chick-fil-A coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna. The restaurant will be built on Highway 71 South near the interstate, according to News 13’s media partner The Jackson County Times. “Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Tallahassee Sold

MCR has acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tallahassee, a 17-story, 242-room hotel in Florida’s state capital. The hotel was purchased as a real estate-owned asset from a special servicer and is the company’s seventh hotel in The Sunshine State. Selected as Florida’s state capital due to its...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
tallahasseereports.com

Commission Candidate Dustin Rivest Advocates for Problem Solving

Leon County Commission Candidate Dustin Rivest recently joined Steve Stewart on The Steve Stewart Show to discuss his campaign and the issues facing the community. Rivest, a Tallahassee native, was raised in District 5, for which seat he is currently running. The district spans from Tram Road north to Mahan Drive and from Sandy Acres Trail west to North Monroe Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tom Brown#Fireworks Show
tallahasseereports.com

City Commissioner Williams-Cox Discusses, Crime, Jobs, and FSU Vote

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox recently appeared on the Steve Stewart Show on RealTalk 93.3 to discuss her reelection campaign and the issues facing Tallahassee. Williams-Cox, raised in Quincy, Florida, graduated from Florida A&M with a degree in Data Processing Technology and started a career in computer programming. After a short stint living and working in Brevard County, Williams-Cox and her husband moved to Tallahassee, where she worked for the state, and they raised their three sons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Florida teen bitten by shark, rescued by brother, will have leg amputated

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast. "I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack. Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day. "We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Judge backs Florida's decision to end pandemic unemployment payments early

A Leon County circuit judge has backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in a dispute about a decision last year to shut off federal unemployment money for jobless Floridians. Judge Layne Smith issued a ruling Thursday rejecting arguments that the state improperly ended participation in June 2021 in the Federal...
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

No days off: Chiles football works through the holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're one month out from the start of fall camp for high school football teams in both Florida and Georgia. This week in south Georgia, teams aren't allowed to work out as it's dead week. Many teams in Florida follow the same model, but some have chose to continue working out, including Chiles. After taking the 4th of July off, the Timberwolves were back at it Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy