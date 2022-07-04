4th of July festivities in Clawson have extra meaning for participants this year

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Natalie True watched the Clawson parade Monday morning from the sidewalk with her mother. She said she was there for the candy.

“I’m just having a good time. Besides, it’s my mom’s birthday,” Natalie explained.

“Yep, it’s my birthday,” her mother agreed. “And we really like the parade. We enjoy the fireworks over here, and it’s just a nice, wholesome, family event. We do it every year.”

Over at the craft fair, Anna Martyniuk and Reagan Clark were taking it all in for the first time.

“We get to see lots of things and we have fun,” an excited Martyniuk said.

Julia McGibbon, owner of Mae’s Body Blends, said it’s almost like 2019 again.

“I think this year, everyone has come back, the crowds are back, the parade was nice. I’ve done this craft show for years and the crowds look like it’s about before the pandemic. So, that’s a good thing,” McGibbon said.

Bailey and Brenda Roberts were dressed up in red, white, blue and glitter for the day.

“We’ve been coming here for about 25 years. Every year is perfect. Good crowd, good people, good times,” Brenda Roberts said.

“We came out here this morning at like 8:30 to get ready for the parade and set up at my aunt and uncle’s house. So, we were just finishing walking through here so we can get back home and get into the pool because it’s really hot,” Bailey Roberts explained.

Joel Dunn, a veteran and an artist, was out selling his wood crafts. He explained what the day means to him.

“It means a lot to me. It should mean a lot to a lot of people. Sometimes, it seems like they don’t get it,” Dunn said.

He too reflected on the celebration and everyone getting back to a post-pandemic world.

“It makes me feel great. Finally, we get to walk around, open up, start talking to people, get out into the sunshine and start enjoying ourselves, and thank God for our freedom,” Dunn said.