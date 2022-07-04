Stand Up For Kids: Don’t Let Opportunity Pass You By

In early April of 2020, the York family discovered their love for beekeeping, and they received their brand new Langstroth hives. Three weeks later, they made it official by adding the bees to their beehive. Brandy York explained the installation was super easy, and the bees seemed to be very active, happy and healthy. Father, Grant York, mother, Brandy York, and son, Connor have diligently tended to their beehives for two years now and finally their efforts have paid off, as they were able to extract their first honey harvest. York shared, "It's been two years since we got our first package of hives and we finally experienced our very first honey harvest. It was a surprisingly smooth success."

ASHLAND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO