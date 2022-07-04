ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Stand Up For Kids: Don’t Let Opportunity Pass You By

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation,”said the great Nelson Mandela. Very true words with such a deep meaning from a very wise man. It is both a blessing and...

King’s Daughters introduces Aquablation Therapy

King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky., announced today that it is the first in Kentucky to offer Aquablation therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The first procedures were performed Wednesday, June 22, 2022. BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is...
ASHLAND, KY
Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., joins King’s Daughters medical staff

ASHLAND – King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome plastic and reconstructive surgeon Phillip Lackey, M.D., to its medical staff beginning July 11. Dr. Lackey joins plastic and reconstructive surgeon W. Bryan Rogers III, M.D., at KDMS Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Suite 105, 617 23rd St., Ashland, Ky. He will also see patients at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 202, Portsmouth.
ASHLAND, KY
Let it Bee: York Family Buzzes with Excitement Over Beekeeping

In early April of 2020, the York family discovered their love for beekeeping, and they received their brand new Langstroth hives. Three weeks later, they made it official by adding the bees to their beehive. Brandy York explained the installation was super easy, and the bees seemed to be very active, happy and healthy. Father, Grant York, mother, Brandy York, and son, Connor have diligently tended to their beehives for two years now and finally their efforts have paid off, as they were able to extract their first honey harvest. York shared, "It's been two years since we got our first package of hives and we finally experienced our very first honey harvest. It was a surprisingly smooth success."
ASHLAND, KY
Black history museum receives $50K anonymous donation

ASHLAND, Ky. — A new museum dedicated to Black history in Ashland received a major infusion of support recently. Darrell Smith, who is co-founder of the museum, along with his aunt, Bernice Henry, said that a donation was recently made to their efforts for $50,000. “I’m shocked,” Smith said....
ASHLAND, KY
Ashland, KY
Bush, KY
Ashland, KY
Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
Women Flips Out at Kroger

Just after 4 am, a woman pitched a fit a Kroger. Cleaning people from the store contacted officers to say a woman with a backpack was walking through the lot slamming things. They said she pushed over shopping carts and also grabbed a hand basket and slammed it to the ground and into signs until the basket broke.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
LAWRENCE COUNTY GIRL WINS AT STATE HORSE SHOW

So proud of this girl in her last debut at state horse show she pulled top 13 in showmanship and 9th in Barrels, 10th in Poles, and 4th in Stakes:) She got to wear vintage wranglers and while she doesn’t know it the best is yet to come, Keep making memories Sis! We love you and couldn’t be more proud!!!
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Kevin Heath
Nelson Mandela
Olive Hill celebrates Homecoming Parade

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual homecoming festival in Olive Hill comes on the 4th of July weekend. Many born and raised in Carter County come back to renew acquaintances and enjoy a look holiday weekend with family and old friends. One of the highlights of the festival is the Saturday afternoon parade.
OLIVE HILL, KY
Teen Asks for Help – CPS Says No

A desperate teenager contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a bad situation at home just before 11 pm. She said her father called her at work and cussed her out and she just can’t take it anymore. She said he had been extremely verbally abusive towards her for several days and that she doesn’t feel safe returning home.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Happy 100th Birthday, Ray McCann

It’s not all that often that one gets to experience life for 10 decades, so when it comes along, there is reason for celebration. Ray McCann, born June 27, 1922, recently celebrated his 100th birthday. McCann was born in Fort Gay, West Virginia which is where he resided until around age seven when his parents moved to Catlettsburg and then later into Ashland.
ASHLAND, KY
Ripley VFD mourns firefighter’s death

Ripley, WV (WOWK) – The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department has announced the death of one of their firefighters. The department says firefighter Curtis Winter’s passed away suddenly on July 4, 2022, and called him “one of the biggest-hearted” young men on the department. According to Captain Ben Hershman with the RVFD, Winter’s passing was not […]
RIPLEY, WV
Incoming residents begin training at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly 100 resident physicians and fellows began training Friday at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The trainee lineup consists of students from 45 medical schools from 13 different states and 10 countries. Advanced physician training provides hands-on experience to ensure trainees are...
HUNTINGTON, WV
LOUISA ROTARY GETS NEW PRESIDENT, INSTALLS OFFICERS AT MEETING IN CARTER ROOM

On Thursday June 30, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had Installation of ‘New Officers’ at the ‘Carter Room’ beside the Garden Theater in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club President Pat Hart welcomed everyone to Rotary and called on Tommy Taylor for prayer. Then lunch was catered by ‘123 Cafe’ from Paintsville, Kentucky. (Louisa 123 Cafe opening in approximately one month ) Rotary Club President Pat Hart and the Rotarians recited The Pledge of Allegiance and The Pledge of the Four-Way Test.
LOUISA, KY
Chünk Brings a Bakery to Camp Landing

Todd and Amanda Schreier, the new owners of the bakery, Chünk, will be making their debut at Camp Landing during the grand opening on July 14. These folks are no strangers to owning businesses at Camp Landing, as they already have two existing businesses located there: Splittin’ Hares Ax Throwing and The Watering Hole.
ASHLAND, KY
West Virginia woman arrested after saying “This is ‘Jackass, This is kick a kid.” and dropkicking child on video

A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Kids
Advocacy
Society
Relationships
LAWRENCE COUNTY CIVIL SUITS, DEEDS AND MARRIAGES JUNE 27-JULY 1

CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. SPILLMAN, KRISTIN L. CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. COPLEY, LINDA J. CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. MOORE, KIRSTEN L. CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL, INC, VS. CASTLE, STEVEN D II. (MOTION HOUR) MAYS, DIANE VS. BROWN, SCOTTIE. (COURT TRIAL) BUREAUS INVESTMENT GROUP PORTFOLIO NO 15, VS. BOGGS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Abortion rally held in Ashland on the Fourth of July

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — On a day when we celebrate our freedoms, hundreds of people rallied together against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protester’s goal is to get people to take further action. “We want people to understand that all of this is in vain if you don’t vote. So, […]
ASHLAND, KY

